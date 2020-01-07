Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Standings logjam after one week

Every Pac-12 men’s basketball team that opened conference play with two games last weekend went 1-1. Only Arizona and Stanford remain undefeated.
Is this a sign of things to come? There are likely still the haves and have-nots, but the line between the two could be a little more blurred than some thought.
The most intriguing Pac-12 games in the coming week will be played in the Beaver State, starting Thursday with Arizona State at Oregon State and Arizona at Oregon.
Across the conference, and even though it’s early, it will become clearer this week who will be competing for a top-half spot and who won’t.
Here are my power rankings for Week 2.
1. ARIZONA 11-3, 1-0 (last week: 4)
Last week: 75-47 home win vs. Arizona State
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Sunday
The No. 24 Wildcats blasted the Sun Devils as though the rivals were a Sun Belt opponent. Arizona’s young leading cast — the team’s top three scorers are all freshmen — will be tested on the road this week.
2. OREGON 12-3, 1-1 (1)
Last week: 74-65 loss at Colorado; 69-64 win at Utah
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
In Arizona, the ninth-ranked Ducks face another team expected to finish in the Pac-12’s top four for a second straight week. Oregon will try to find its offense after a tough few games away from Matthew Knight.
3. COLORADO 12-3, 1-1 (2)
Last week: 74-65 home win vs. Oregon; 76-68 home loss to Oregon State
This week: Home vs. Utah, Sunday
The Buffaloes joined the AP poll at No. 24 despite their loss to the Beavers. Another good sign for the Pac-12. The loser of this Sunday’s game in Boulder will be in a little bit of a hole, with a trip to the Arizonas ahead the following week.
4. WASHINGTON 11-4, 1-1 (3)
Last week: 66-64 home loss to UCLA; 72-40 home win vs. USC
This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday
Losing at home to UCLA? Sure, the Bruins always have talent, but the youthful Huskies could argue they have the most in the conference this season.
5. STANFORD 12-2, 1-0 (5)
Last week: 68-52 home win vs. California
This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
The Cardinal’s ability to be a top-half team in the conference could be answered this week. Stanford is still hanging its hat on a blowout of Oklahoma and a close loss to Butler.
6. UTAH 10-4, 1-1 (7)
Last week: 81-69 home win vs. Oregon State; 69-64 home loss to Oregon
This week: At Colorado, Sunday
The Utes got to 1-1 on a path most would have expected. But they could sure shake up the conference with a win at Colorado.
7. OREGON STATE 11-3, 1-1 (8)
Last week: 81-69 loss at Utah; 76-68 win at Colorado
This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Sunday
Facing a difficult first three weeks of Pac-12 play, the Beavers got a split that gives them some momentum going forward. But that will all be gone with a loss to ASU.
8. ARIZONA STATE 9-5, 0-1 (6)
Last week: 75-47 loss at Arizona
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday
A squad returning three starters and five of its top seven scorers from a second straight NCAA appearance took its second lopsided loss of the season. Junior transfer guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who played with OSU’s Sean Miller-Moore at Moberly Area Community College, is averaging 14.5 points per game.
9. UCLA 8-7, 1-1 (10)
Last week: 66-64 win at Washington; 79-71 overtime loss at Washington State
This week: Home vs. USC, Saturday
The Bruins showed some life in Seattle but played dead in Pullman, giving away a lead late in regulation. If they’re capable of a sustained run, the schedule sets up well with home games against Stanford and Cal next week.
10. USC 12-3, 1-1 (9)
Last week: 65-56 win at Washington State; 72-40 loss at Washington
This week: At UCLA, Saturday
Speaking of playing dead, the Trojans shot 13 of 65 overall and 12 of 25 at the foul line with 21 turnovers in the beatdown in Seattle. They have a future star in Onyeka Okongwu (17.8 points, 9.2 rebounds) but this team has little chemistry.
11. WASHINGTON STATE 10-5, 1-1 (11)
Last week: 65-56 home loss to USC; 79-71 overtime home win vs. UCLA
This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday
The Cougars might be short on talent but found a way to beat UCLA. Sophomore forward CJ Elleby has some scoring help from junior guard Isaac Bonton (13.6 ppg) but not enough elsewhere.
12. CALIFORNIA 6-8, 0-1 (12)
Last week: 68-52 loss at Stanford
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday
Wazzu at home seems like as good a chance as any for the Bears to get a conference win. But shooting 30.4% from the floor, as they did against Stanford, isn’t going to get it done.