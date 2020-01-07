Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Standings logjam after one week

Every Pac-12 men’s basketball team that opened conference play with two games last weekend went 1-1. Only Arizona and Stanford remain undefeated.

Is this a sign of things to come? There are likely still the haves and have-nots, but the line between the two could be a little more blurred than some thought.

The most intriguing Pac-12 games in the coming week will be played in the Beaver State, starting Thursday with Arizona State at Oregon State and Arizona at Oregon.

Across the conference, and even though it’s early, it will become clearer this week who will be competing for a top-half spot and who won’t.

Here are my power rankings for Week 2.

1. ARIZONA 11-3, 1-0 (last week: 4)

Last week: 75-47 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Sunday

The No. 24 Wildcats blasted the Sun Devils as though the rivals were a Sun Belt opponent. Arizona’s young leading cast — the team’s top three scorers are all freshmen — will be tested on the road this week.

2. OREGON 12-3, 1-1 (1)