Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Statements made by title contenders

Arizona State kept its strong late-season push rolling and Stanford revived its hopes of playing in the NCAA tournament for just the second time in the last 12 seasons.

Oregon showed that it’s clearly still in the chase for the regular-season title despite three straight road losses by getting Arizona in overtime in Tucson.

UCLA displayed that it’s ready to make a run at March Madness, while rival USC continues its roller coaster ride through the conference schedule.

Statements were made as Pac-12 men’s basketball heads into the final two weeks before the conference tournament in Las Vegas. The next round of games is sure to include some more as contenders face off in Los Angeles.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. ARIZONA STATE 19-8, 10-4 (Last week: 4)

Last week: 77-72 home win vs. Oregon; 74-73 home win vs. Oregon State

This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday

Make that seven straight wins for the Sun Devils, on their way to a third straight NCAA tournament appearance. They can fortify that spot with a road sweep this week.

2. OREGON 21-7, 10-5 (1)