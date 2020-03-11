Pac-12 men's basketball tournament: Lucas 3-pointer caps Beavers' comeback

Oregon State got within one three times in the closing minutes, on a Tinkle transition basket, a Kelley dunk off a Reichle drive and assist and a Kelley basket down low.

Plummer and Lucas traded 3-pointers before Reichle got a steal on a Both Gach drive, and the Beavers had the ball back after a timeout with 16.8 seconds left.

The Beavers shot 53.1% (26 of 49) from the floor, their second-best mark in conference play this season. They were also 8 of 22 on 3-pointers, and 11 of 15 on free throws.

Utah was 25 of 51 overall, 11 of 21 on 3s and 8 of 13 at the line. The Utes won the rebounds 33-20 with 13 on the offensive glass.

Oregon State jumped out to a 15-8 after starting 6 of 8 from the floor with five points from Alfred Hollins and four from Kelley on two dunks.

Utah came back with six straight points and later tied the game at 17-all on Plummer’s second 3-pointer. Thompson finished a three-point play and Plummer tied it again on another deep ball.

The Utes took their first lead at 24-23 on a Timmy Allen layup and went ahead for good in the half at 29-28 on Plummer’s next 3 with 3:27 left.