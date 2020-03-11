Pac-12 men's basketball tournament: Lucas 3-pointer caps Beavers' comeback

Jarod Lucas missed a game-winning 3-pointer at Arizona State but not this one.
The freshman guard’s deep ball with 1.8 seconds left Wednesday afternoon capped Oregon State’s comeback from 16 points down in the second half and gave the Beavers a 71-69 win against Utah in a first-round game at the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Lucas missed a 3-pointer on a similar shot 18 days earlier in Tempe. The Beavers lost by one.
Wayne Tinkle, his coach, said Lucas cried in the locker room that day and said he would never miss that kind of shot again.
“It just kind of motivates me because it hurts me,” Lucas said after Wednesday’s heroics. He finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers.
The game-winner gave Oregon State its only lead of the second half. Utah couldn't get off a shot before the final horn.
Lucas’ shot was set up by a drive to the basket by Tres Tinkle, who found his teammate open on the left wing.
“I thought Tres did a great job attacking their guy and what an unselfish play,” coach Tinkle said.
The eighth-seeded Beavers (18-13) advance to a quarterfinal matchup with top-seeded Oregon at noon Thursday.
Tres Tinkle had 19 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead the Beavers. Kylor Kelley added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks; Ethan Thompson 11 points, five rebounds and five assists; and Zach Reichle eight points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Oregon State overcame 35 points and a conference-record 11 3-pointers by Alfonso Plummer, a junior guard who spent most of the season coming off the bench. He hit seven 3s in the first half.
“We were going nuts trying to figure out how to guard him,” coach Tinkle said.
Plummer picked up in the second half where he left off in the first, making his first 3-point attempt to help the ninth-seeded Utes (16-15) score the first five points after halftime for a 44-39 lead.
After Plummer’s tournament-record ninth 3-pointer, the Beavers came back with eight straight points, four by Gianni Hunt, to close within 47-41.
With a Plummer 3 in the middle, OSU eventually made it a 15-3 stretch, the last four by Thompson, to make it 50-48 Utah with 12:38 left.
Utah responded with a 7-2 run, going ahead 57-50 on Branden Carlson’s foul line jumper with 8:28 remaining.
After making 8 of 9 shots, Oregon State missed five straight. But the Beavers answered back, as two Lucas 3-pointers, the second with 4:20 left, had them within three.
Oregon State got within one three times in the closing minutes, on a Tinkle transition basket, a Kelley dunk off a Reichle drive and assist and a Kelley basket down low.
Plummer and Lucas traded 3-pointers before Reichle got a steal on a Both Gach drive, and the Beavers had the ball back after a timeout with 16.8 seconds left.
The Beavers shot 53.1% (26 of 49) from the floor, their second-best mark in conference play this season. They were also 8 of 22 on 3-pointers, and 11 of 15 on free throws.
Utah was 25 of 51 overall, 11 of 21 on 3s and 8 of 13 at the line. The Utes won the rebounds 33-20 with 13 on the offensive glass.
Oregon State jumped out to a 15-8 after starting 6 of 8 from the floor with five points from Alfred Hollins and four from Kelley on two dunks.
Utah came back with six straight points and later tied the game at 17-all on Plummer’s second 3-pointer. Thompson finished a three-point play and Plummer tied it again on another deep ball.
The Utes took their first lead at 24-23 on a Timmy Allen layup and went ahead for good in the half at 29-28 on Plummer’s next 3 with 3:27 left.
Plummer made two more from beyond the arc in the closing minutes and finished the half with 23 points, already a career best. Tres Tinkle led the Beavers with eight points at the break.
Utah shot 15 of 27 overall for the half and 7 of 12 on 3s, all by Plummer. OSU was 11 of 23 and 4 of 12, respectively, The Utes had a 20-7 rebounding edge, including seven offensive.
Plummer was starting for Utah freshman point guard Rylan Jones, a 28-game starter, who missed his second straight game while in concussion protocol. Jones averages 9.6 points and 4.5 assists.
Plummer had 21 points in the Utes’ previous game, an overtime home win against Colorado.