Pac-12 women's basketball: Barnes building a winner in Arizona

“So I think that just having rest with our style and the way we press and stuff it would be huge,” Barnes said.

The Wildcats are 19-4 overall and 8-4 in the conference with losses to Oregon (twice), Oregon State and UCLA, all ranked in the top 11 this week. They have also defeated OSU and UCLA the second time around.

Sunday’s win might be the best of the bunch for a team that gained valuable experience and confidence last season by winning the WNIT. Arizona played what McDonald said was their worst game of the season in an 85-52 loss at Oregon on Friday night.

“Pretty much they had their way the whole game with us and we knew we had to regroup,” McDonald said. “You can't get too high or too low in this conference, and so we just came in (Sunday) really focused and we really wanted this game."

Barnes said the bounce-back win showed the character of her team.

“I felt like we didn't show who we were on Friday, we got our butts kicked,” she said. “I didn't feel like we competed. I felt like we laid down and died and that's not who we are. So I challenged them to say hey, how are we going to respond? It’s really easy when things go great, it’s really easy after a great win, but how hard is it when we got our (butt) kicked?