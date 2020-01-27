Pac-12 women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks face difficult conference schedules

In both contests against Stanford, the Cardinal will have had an extra day of preparation.

“It’s just the way it fell,” Rueck said. “ESPN certainly had a role in that, which we don't want to turn down ESPN, of course, but it does change game days, which shortens up weeks sometimes and in one case lengthens week a week.

“So it's a heavy load. If you look at who we just played over the last three weeks, my goodness. I mean at Arizona, at Arizona State, Cal, Stanford here and then Oregon (twice) and here we are off to the Mountains, which is obviously a very tough trip. We get home and we’ve got the Arizona's coming in. So you think about the level of this conference, the toughness of it and the teams we play and the way it played out this year.”

Oregon coach Kelly Graves also brought up the difficult schedule Sunday afternoon.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1) have played the same teams but at least had Cal, winless in the conference, between the Stanford and Oregon State games. Of course, Oregon and Stanford played on a Thursday as well, limiting the prep time by a day for both teams.

The Ducks play the same teams as the Beavers but the order appears on paper at least to be a little easier.