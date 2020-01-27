Pac-12 women's basketball: Beavers, Ducks face difficult conference schedules

The final nine games of the regular season last year were a gauntlet for the Oregon State women’s basketball team.
The Beavers played five ranked teams, three on the road, and faced the upper echelon of the Pac-12.
That stretch may pale in comparison to the schedule the Beavers have already faced in Pac-12 play, especially when you throw in the remainder of the conference season.
Scott Rueck went so far to call it the most difficult conference schedule any team has ever faced, and he’s happy to entertain arguments against that.
Why does he feel that way?
The Beavers (16-4, 4-4), who have lost four of their last five games, have already played five of their eight conference games against teams that are currently in the top 10, including three in the top six.
The Beavers have played at the Arizona schools, both ranked, as well as two games against Oregon and another against Stanford.
Throw in a road trip to the Mountain schools with one less day of preparation this week coming off a physically, mentally and emotionally draining rivalry weekend, and it’s hard to even try to catch your breath.
Oh, and there is still a two-week stretch where the Beavers go to the Los Angeles schools, playing UCLA on a Monday, then return to the Bay Area to play at Stanford on a Friday.
In both contests against Stanford, the Cardinal will have had an extra day of preparation.
“It’s just the way it fell,” Rueck said. “ESPN certainly had a role in that, which we don't want to turn down ESPN, of course, but it does change game days, which shortens up weeks sometimes and in one case lengthens week a week.
“So it's a heavy load. If you look at who we just played over the last three weeks, my goodness. I mean at Arizona, at Arizona State, Cal, Stanford here and then Oregon (twice) and here we are off to the Mountains, which is obviously a very tough trip. We get home and we’ve got the Arizona's coming in. So you think about the level of this conference, the toughness of it and the teams we play and the way it played out this year.”
Oregon coach Kelly Graves also brought up the difficult schedule Sunday afternoon.
The Ducks (17-2, 7-1) have played the same teams but at least had Cal, winless in the conference, between the Stanford and Oregon State games. Of course, Oregon and Stanford played on a Thursday as well, limiting the prep time by a day for both teams.
The Ducks play the same teams as the Beavers but the order appears on paper at least to be a little easier.
Oregon also has a cross-country road trip to take on UConn next Monday. And that’s after playing at the Mountain schools on the road.
“Thanks to the Pac-12 we have seven of our next nine games on the road,” he said. “I don't know how and who does that, but yeah. So this is just a taste of it. We have the Mountains coming up and then we have to go to UConn, so a three-game road trip this coming week.
After the Arizona teams, the Ducks head to California in back-to-back weeks.
“So it's not ideal, but we got the first one and that was a big one,” Graves said.
Standings
Oregon, Stanford and UCLA are all atop the standings at 7-1. All three teams were tested this weekend but came away with two wins.
Stanford needed a last-second shot at home to send its game against Colorado to overtime, where the Cardinal pulled out a win.
UCLA battled back and defeated Washington at home in overtime as well on Friday night.
Arizona and Arizona State are tied for fourth at 5-3, with the Wildcats completing a season sweep of the Sun Devils at home on Friday before 10,000-plus fans.
The Beavers (4-4) come in at sixth, while Colorado, Utah and USC are tied for seventh at 3-5.
The Washington schools are tied for 10th at 2-6 and Cal is 0-8.
The schedule
The Oregon schools head to the Mountain schools for a Thursday-Saturday week while the rest of the conference remains on a Friday-Sunday schedule.
The L.A. school head to Arizona while the Bay Area teams are in Washington.
All games this weekend are rematches of the first full week of the season.
In the polls
Oregon moved up a spot to No. 3 in the AP poll on Monday while Stanford remained at No. 6, UCLA jumped to spots to No. 8 and Oregon State fell three positions to No. 10.
Arizona moved up two spots to No. 16 while Arizona State fell three places to No. 19.
Players of the week
Sabrina Ionescu set the Pac-12’s all-time assists record for men’s and women’s basketball, surpassing former Beavers great Gary Payton, on Friday night.
She also helped Oregon to a Civil War sweep.
On Monday she was named the Pac-12 player of the week for the second time this season and the 11th of her career.
USC’s Endyia Rogers averaged 25 points and seven assists in wins over the Washington schools to earn her first Pac-12 freshman of the week honor.