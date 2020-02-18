Pac-12 women's basketball: Cardinal stay alive in fight for conference title

Kiana Williams’ heroics at Colorado on Sunday helped the Stanford women’s basketball team keep alive its hopes for a Pac-12 title.
Williams’ two 3-pointers in the closing 12 seconds gave the Cardinal a 69-66 win and capped a career day for Williams, who had 29 points and seven made 3s.
That allowed the Cardinal to improve to 12-2 in Pac-12 play with four games left. They are a game back of Oregon (13-1).
Those teams meet next Monday and an Oregon win would lock up its third straight conference title, unless the Ducks were to lose to last-place Cal on Friday.
The Cardinal, who have not won or shared the regular-season title since the 2013-14 campaign after winning or sharing 14 straight, likely need to win out for at least a share.
The Ducks close out the regular season at home against the Washington schools, which are in the bottom half of the conference while the Cardinal still face the Arizona schools.
UCLA and Arizona are in a battle for the third place having split their two matchups this season.
The Bruins, coming off an overtime win against Oregon State on Monday night, are 11-3 while the Wildcats are 10-4.
The top four teams receive a first-round bye to the Pac-12 tournament and a distinct advantage over the other eight teams that have to play on the first day.
In the 18 years of the tournament, only USC in 2009 reached the title game with a seed outside of the top four (sixth).
Arizona State and Oregon State are on the outside looking in and the road to one of those top four seeds is looking bleak.
The Sun Devils (8-6) are in the fifth spot while the Beavers are in sixth (7-7) after losing three straight games.
USC and Utah are in seventh at 5-9 while Colorado and Washington State are 4-10 and tied for ninth. Washington (3-11) is 11th and Cal (2-12) is last.
The schedule
You have free articles remaining.
Oregon and Oregon State head to the Bay Area this week before returning home to close out the season taking on the Washington schools.
The Beavers must face Stanford on Friday with one less day to prepare for the Cardinal after playing on Monday night at UCLA.
The Arizona schools head to the Mountain schools before closing out the season at home against the Bay Area schools.
The Los Angeles schools are at the Washington schools this week and then return home to take on the Mountain schools.
Poll watch
Oregon remained at No. 3 in the AP poll but did pick up a first-place vote. Stanford moved up to No. 4 and UCLA fell one spot to No. 8. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 11 while Oregon State fell four spots to No. 15 and Arizona State was up one spot to No. 21.
Bracketology
ESPN's Charlie Creme has six Pac-12 teams in his latest bracketology for the NCAA tournament, including five teams as top 4 seeds with games through Monday night.
Oregon is a No. 1 seed in the Portland Regional where Arizona State is the No. 6 seed.
Stanford and UCLA are both No.2 seeds with the Cardinal slotted in Greenville with No. 1 South Carolina and the Bruins in Dallas with No. 1 Baylor.
Arizona is the No. 3 seed in Fort Wayne and Oregon State is the No. 4 seed. Maryland is No. 1 and Louisville No. 2 in that regional.
The last official NCAA reveal will be March 2.
Players of the week
Oregon’s Ruthy Hebard earned her second career Pac-12 player of the week honor on Monday after the senior averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds against the Los Angeles schools over the weekend.
Hebard had 30 points and 17 rebounds in a dominating performance against UCLA. She is now No. 7 on the Pac-12 all-time rebounding list with 1,232 and No. 11 on the scoring list at 2,246.
USC’s Alissa Pili was named the freshman on the week for the third time after averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds in a split with the Oregon schools. She had 26 points and 13 rebounds in an upset of Oregon State.