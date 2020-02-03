Pac-12 women's basketball: Five Pac-12 teams in initial top 16 for NCAA tournament

There may be just under six weeks to go before Selection Monday, when the 64-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament bracket is released, but we caught a glimpse of how the top 16 overall seeds are shaping up on Monday night.
The first of two reveals took place Monday at halftime of the Oregon-UConn game and five Pac-12 teams would be top 4 seeds — through Sunday’s games — according to the tournament selection committee.
Oregon enters as the fourth No. 1 seed and would be placed in the Portland Regional. The other three No. 1 seeds are South Carolina (Greenville), Baylor (Dallas) and Louisville (Fort Wayne).
Stanford is a No. 2 seed and No. 6 overall and would head to Dallas while Oregon State and UCLA come in as No. 3 seeds with the Beavers No. 9 overall (Fort Wayne) and the Bruins in at No. 11 (Greenville).
Arizona would be the No. 13 overall seed and a No. 4 seed in Dallas, giving the Pac-12 five of the top 13 seeds.
Arizona State did not make the top 16 but the Sun Devils can make another splash this weekend when they head to Oregon to take on the Beavers and Ducks. ASU defeated both teams at home a month ago.
According to the protocol, teams that are top 4 seeds cannot be in the same regional as another conference team, unless there are five conference teams that are awarded top 4 seeds.
If the Pac-12 keeps its five teams, both the Beavers and Ducks could potentially end up in the Portland Regional.
Last year, 14 of the 16 top 4 seeds that were in the initial release were top 4 seeds in the tournament.
The top 4 seeds get to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament.
The other No. 2 seeds were UConn (Fort Wayne), NC State (Greenville) and Maryland (Portland) with Mississippi State (Portland) and Gonzaga (Dallas) No. 3 seeds. In addition to Arizona, DePaul (Portland), Iowa (Greenville) and Northwestern (Fort Wayne) are No. 4 seeds.
Of course, there is still a month left in the regular season as well as conference tournaments so plenty can change.
OT struggles
Washington has gone to overtime four times this season and has lost each time. Three of those overtime losses have come in the last four game, including an 81-74 loss at home to Cal on Sunday. UW trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter before forcing the extra period.
The Huskies also lost 85-80 at UCLA and 81-78 at USC two weekends ago, and dropped a 76-74 OT decision at home to Vanderbilt in nonconference action.
Standings
With UCLA’s loss to Arizona last Friday, Oregon and Stanford lead the pack at 9-1 with the Bruins at 8-2 after bouncing back with a win at Arizona State.
Arizona is now in fourth at 7-3 with Arizona State and Oregon State tied for fifth at 6-4.
Colorado, USC, Washington State and Utah are all tied for seventh at 3-7 with UW (2-8) in 11th and Cal (1-9) last.
The schedule
There are three marquee battles on Friday night with Arizona at Oregon at 6 p.m. and Arizona State at Oregon State and UCLA at Stanford at 8 p.m.
In other action, the Mountain schools head to the Washington schools.
Polls watch
Oregon remained at No. 3 and Stanford No. 6 in Monday’s Associated Press poll. Oregon State moved up a spot to No. 9 and UCLA fell two places to No. 10.
Arizona moved up four spots to No. 12 and ASU stayed at No. 19.
Players of the week
Arizona’s Aari McDonald was named the conference’s player of the week for the second time this season and the fifth in her career.
McDonald scored 27 points in the Wildcats’ 92-66 demolishing of UCLA and added 20 points, eight assists and six steals in a victory over USC.
USC’s Alissa Pili won her second freshman of the week honor in three weeks after averaging 19.5 points, six rebounds and three steals against the Arizona schools on the road.