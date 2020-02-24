Pac-12 women's basketball: Most seeding still up for grabs for conference tourney

With one weekend left to go in the Pac-12 women’s basketball regular season, there’s still plenty left to be decided.
But Oregon’s 74-66 win at Stanford on Monday night wrapped up at least a share of the conference title — the Ducks’ third straight — and the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 tournament as they hold the tiebreaker over the Cardinal.
Stanford, now 13-3 in conference play, has a one-game lead on UCLA (12-4) for the No. 2 seed. The Bruins, however, have the tiebreaker against Stanford based on their head-to-head win.
Arizona (11-5) has locked up at least the No. 4 seed despite being upset by Colorado on Sunday. The Wildcats could move all the way up to No. 2 if they sweep the Bay Area schools, Stanford gets swept by the Arizona schools and UCLA is swept at home by the Mountain schools.
In that scenario, the Wildcats and Cardinal would be 13-5 but Arizona wins the tiebreaker on head-to-head win. UCLA would fall to 12-6.
If the Bruins were to lose just once this weekend, they would also be 13-5 and, assuming Oregon State wins at least one game this weekend at home against the Washington schools, be the No. 2 seed by virtue of the tiebreaker. Stanford would drop to No. 4 having lost head-to-head to both UCLA and Arizona. Then UCLA gets the No. 2 seed having won its one matchup with the Beavers while Arizona split.
Yes, it’s complicated.
Arizona State (9-7) and Oregon State (8-8) are still battling it out for the No. 5 seed with the Sun Devils holding what appears to be the advantage on paper. ASU hosts last-place Cal (2-14) on Friday and Stanford on Sunday. A win would secure the fifth seed because ASU and OSU split the season series but the Sun Devils have a win over first-place Oregon.
The Beavers need at least one win over Washington or Washington State to secure no worse than the sixth spot.
Utah and USC are tied for the seventh spot at 6-10 and Colorado and Washington are a game back at 5-11 in ninth.
There are a number of scenarios that could play out with those teams and who gets what seed.
Washington State (4-12) is 11th and Cal is last.
The first round of the Pac-12 tournament is March 5 with No. 5 taking on No. 12; No. 6 taking on No. 11; No. 7 taking on No. 10; and No. 8 taking in No. 9.
Bracketology
Oregon State fell out of a top-4 seed in Charlie Crème’s bracketology report on ESPN as the Beavers fell to a No. 5 seed and would have to travel to No. 4 Gonzaga for the first and second rounds.
The winner of that pod would head to Greenville, South Carolina, and likely take on No. 1 seed South Carolina. UCLA is the No. 3 seed in the regional.
Oregon remained the No. 1 seed in Portland where UConn is the projected No. 2 seed.
Stanford is the No. 2 seed in the Dallas Regional along with No. 1 seed Baylor while Arizona is the No. 4 seed in the Fort Wayne Regional and ASU the No. 6 seed. Maryland is No. 1 there.
Poll update
Oregon remained No. 3 and Stanford No. 4 in the AP poll on Monday ahead of their matchup later in the night.
UCLA dropped a spot to No. 9 and Arizona fell two spots to No. 13 after both were upset on Sunday, by Washington and Colorado, respectively.
Oregon State fell two spots to No. 17 after losses to UCLA and Stanford last week, while Arizona State dropped three spots to No. 24.
Players of the week
Washington’s Amber Melgoza closed out her career at home with wins over USC and UCLA, scoring 23.5 points and grabbing five rebounds a game. That effort earned her the first Pac-12 player of the week award of her career.
UCLA’s Charisma Osborne had a career week, averaging 25.7 points and 9.7 rebounds to be named the Pac-12 freshman of the week for the first time. She had a then-career high of 22 points in an overtime win over Oregon State, then dropped 32 points grabbed 11 rebounds in a win at WSU.