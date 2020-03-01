Pac-12 women's basketball: Tournament schedule set

The Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament is set, and three of the four first-round games will be quite familiar as they feature rematches of this weekend’s games.

No. 12-seeded California, fresh off a stunning upset of Arizona, will look to continue that momentum when the Golden Bears take on No. 5 Arizona State in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tipoff is 11:30 a.m.

The Bears finished 3-15 in the conference but are riding high after upsetting Arizona 55-54 on Sunday. Cal dropped a 77-54 decision to the Sun Devils on Friday.

ASU and Oregon State finished 10-8 in conference play and split their two meetings but the Sun Devils received the fifth seed by virtue of a win over Oregon (17-1), the No. 1 seed.

The Beavers will see a familiar opponent in No. 11 Washington State (4-14), which they defeated 73-58 on Sunday. That game is the finale on Thursday and will tipoff around 8:30 p.m.

USC (8-10) is the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 Colorado (5-13) at 6 p.m. The Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 65-55 at home on Sunday while Colorado won the first meeting at home, 67-65 back in January.