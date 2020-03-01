Pac-12 women's basketball: Tournament schedule set

The Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament is set, and three of the four first-round games will be quite familiar as they feature rematches of this weekend’s games.
No. 12-seeded California, fresh off a stunning upset of Arizona, will look to continue that momentum when the Golden Bears take on No. 5 Arizona State in the opening game of the tournament on Thursday at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Tipoff is 11:30 a.m.
The Bears finished 3-15 in the conference but are riding high after upsetting Arizona 55-54 on Sunday. Cal dropped a 77-54 decision to the Sun Devils on Friday.
ASU and Oregon State finished 10-8 in conference play and split their two meetings but the Sun Devils received the fifth seed by virtue of a win over Oregon (17-1), the No. 1 seed.
The Beavers will see a familiar opponent in No. 11 Washington State (4-14), which they defeated 73-58 on Sunday. That game is the finale on Thursday and will tipoff around 8:30 p.m.
USC (8-10) is the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 10 Colorado (5-13) at 6 p.m. The Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 65-55 at home on Sunday while Colorado won the first meeting at home, 67-65 back in January.
The other matchup pits No. 8 Utah (6-12) against No. 9 Washington (5-13) at 2 p.m. The Utes won the only matchup this season, 74-65 in Seattle. The Huskies earned the No. 9 seed after winning the only head-to-head meeting with Colorado this season.
No. 4 Arizona (12-6) will get the winner of Thursday’s Cal-ASU game at 11:30 a.m. on Friday while No. 1 Oregon takes on either Utah or Washington at 2 p.m. The Ducks are 3-0 against those teams and win by a combined 100 points while the Wildcats swept the Sun Devils.
The other half of the bracket has No. 2 UCLA (14-4) taking on the winner of the USC-Colorado game at 6 p.m. Friday. The Bruins earned the No. 2 seed over Stanford (14-4) by virtue of their head-to-head win. UCLA split with the Trojans and swept the Buffaloes.
The No. 3 Cardinal will face either Washington State or Oregon State at 8:30 p.m. The Cardinal swept both season series but won by three points each against the Beavers.
The semifinals are set for 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday and the title game will be played at 5 p.m. Sunday. All games will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks with the title game on ESPN2.
Stanford won the title last season, knocking off Oregon in the championship game, and has won 13 of the 18 tournaments.