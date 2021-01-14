Pac-12 men's basketball: A look at the opponent — Arizona

Arizona comes to Gill Coliseum on Thursday night for a Pac-12 men’s basketball game with Oregon State. Here’s a look at the Wildcats.
Losses at USC (87-73) and UCLA (81-76) last week have Arizona 9-3 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
The Wildcats lost to Stanford (78-75) in December. Their Pac-12 wins are against Colorado, Washington and Washington State.
Junior guard James Akinjo leads Arizona, averaging 13.9 points and 5.4 assists. He shoots 35.4% overall and on 3-pointers and 76.4% at the free-throw line.
Freshman forward Azuolas Tubelis averages 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds and freshman wing Bennedict Mathurin 10.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Junior guard Jemarl Baker Jr., the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.0 points per game, was lost for the season to a broken wrist suffered against UCLA.
For the season, the Wildcats shoot 44.3% overall, 35.5 on 3-pointers and 70.1 at the foul lines. Opponents shoot 41.6, 32.0 and 71.7, respectively.
Arizona leads the Pac-12 in points (78.5), rebounding margin (plus-9.6), offensive rebounds (13.4), free throws made (18.2) and free throws attempted (25.9). The Wildcats are second in assists (15.3), seventh in field goal percentage (44.3) and seventh in defensive field goal percentage (41.6).
Arizona leads Oregon State 66-22 in the all-time series.
The Beavers ended a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats with an 82-65 home win on Jan. 12, 2020. Arizona got an 89-63 home win six weeks later.
