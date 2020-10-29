Pac-12 men's basketball announces reorganized 20-game conference schedule

Oregon State men’s basketball will open its Pac-12 schedule Dec. 2 at Washington State.

The conference on Thursday announced its reorganized 20-game league schedule, with two added contests for each school played in December, a move that originally received approval in May 2019. But due to the NCAA’s shift to a later start to the season, schools were allowed to mutually agree on dates for the previously scheduled games.

As their second added game, the Beavers will host USC on Dec. 20. The remainder of conference play will resume the week of Dec. 30.

The Pac-12 also released the weekly matchups, site designations and playing windows for the rest of the conference schedule.

Oregon State will resume Pac-12 play hosting California and Stanford between Dec. 30 and Jan. 3.

OSU will then play at Colorado and Utah, host Arizona and Arizona State, go to Oregon, play at UCLA and USC, host Washington and Washington State, travel to the Arizona schools, host Colorado and Utah and go to California and Stanford before finishing the conference regular season hosting Oregon on March 6 or 7.

Specific dates and times for each game will be determined after selections by the Pac-12's television partners are finalized.

Oregon State's nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date. The first possible nonconference date is Nov. 25.

