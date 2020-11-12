Pac-12 men's basketball media day: Beavers look to return to stronger defense

Added depth and athleticism are factors Wayne Tinkle believes will help his team get back to defending at higher levels seen at times in his previous six seasons in Corvallis.
Oregon State’s coach said as much Thursday during the Pac-12 men’s basketball media day webinar held virtually via videoconference.
“It’s got to be a defensive-minded team, that toughness that we’re looking to develop,” Tinkle said, adding that the team has working diligently on defense.
The coach said the addition of five newcomers — three with NCAA Division I experience — and the work of the returners will allow the team to scheme differently on defense and lead to more offense.
Oregon State was picked to finished 12th in the conference’s preseason media poll.
UCLA is the favorite, garnering nine of 22 first-place votes. The Bruins had 251 points, five ahead of Arizona State, which had five first-place votes. Oregon was third with 241 points and seven first-place votes. The other first-place vote went to fourth-place Stanford (209 points).
OSU had 36 points.
“It gives us a lot of motivation. We already come in every single game with a chip on our shoulder like we have something to prove,” Beavers senior guard Ethan Thompson said.
Tinkle later added: “I promise you we won’t finish 12th.”
Thompson was named to the five-player all-conference preseason second team by the media for the second straight year. Ten players, including Oregon’s Chris Duarte and Will Richardson, were selected to the first team.
The Beavers lost Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley, seniors last season. That will likely mean a somewhat different role for Thompson, who averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while being a key defender last year.
“I think a big part of how things might change for him is the flexibility to move him around a little bit more than maybe we did in the last couple of years,” coach Tinkle said. “And that’s defensively, as much as offensively, which I think is going to free him up to have a bigger impact.”
Tinkle expects Thompson to be put in different positions to utilize his strengths, and the coach is looking forward to seeing how his game grows.
Oregon State has not yet released its nonconference schedule — expected to be six or seven games — but Tinkle said Thursday that it’s getting close.
NCAA Division I teams are allowed to open their schedules Nov. 25. The Beavers have Pac-12 games Dec. 2 at Washington State and Dec. 20 at home against USC and resume their conference slate at the end of December.
UCLA senior guard Chris Smith saw his team win seven straight games last season before closing the regular season with a loss to rival USC before the pandemic shut down college basketball.
When asked if he feels the Bruins can carry that over to this season, Smith said, “I would say it’s a great chance. All the guys that played major minutes are back. Not only are we here for another season, but we’re here to help all of our newcomers … to get those guys going and hopefully the momentum will keep going.”
UCLA has redshirt sophomore Tyger Campbell as a returning starting point guard, a rare occurrence in the program in recent seasons.
Second-year coach Mick Cronin said that’s a big plus.
“It’s very, very hard to have success when you have a new point guard every year,” he said. “Definitely a blanket, so to speak. A little security blanket for the head coach.”
A big piece of the success Arizona State will have this season will likely include senior guard Remy Martin, who declared for the NBA draft but ultimately decided to come back.
Due to the pandemic, Martin says he didn’t get to have the “full experience” in preparing and working out for teams.
“On the flip side, the safety net of being able to come back to Tempe, that’s probably one of the best fallbacks you could ever have,” he said. “Now that I’m here, it was probably one of the best decisions for me and I’m happy to be here.”
Sun Devils coach Bobby Hurley, entering his sixth year leading the program, has been able to recruit high-level guards and this year it’s no different with freshmen Marcus Bagley and Josh Christopher.
Both were among the top 30 high guards in national recruiting rankings last season.
“We’ve built a track record of producing a style of play that’s exciting, that we can get up and down the floor, we can score the basketball. We don’t walk it up the floor,” Hurley said.
Oregon is tasked with trying to replace conference player of the year and first-team All-American guard Payton Pritchard, who exhausted his eligibility and is now preparing for the NBA draft.
But with their remaining depth the Ducks are confident it can be accomplished.
“We have so many different guys that can get the job done. Of course we’re going to miss Payton. But we have so many different options,” said Duarte, a senior guard. “It’s going to have to be something that we come together as a team to get as far as we can.”
Sharing a heavily load in that task will be Duarte and Richardson, a junior guard; senior forward Eugene Omoruyi and junior forward Eric Williams Jr., who both sat out last year after transferring; and senior wing LJ Figueroa and senior guard Amauri Hardy, also both transfers.
Oregon coach Dana Altman said filling in for Pritchard will be a challenge, but he added that Duarte, Richardson and some of the older players can fill the void.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that are anxious to get going, are anxious to compete for time. In a year having a deep team is really important, I think we’ve got 10 guys who can really go and give us minutes,” he said.
Oregon has won at least 23 games and finished with a winning conference record in nine straight years under Altman, all while dealing with numerous early entries to the NBA and often replacing those players with graduate transfers.
Altman said the biggest characteristics among the players coming to Eugene from others schools are unselfishness and wanting to win.
“The will to win has been great for us as the coaching staff,” the coach said. “To have the guys to work with like that, that want to be successful on an individual basis but know collectively we’ve got to be successful for them to be individually successful.”
