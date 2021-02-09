Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: A statement week for many teams

This is a statement week for a lot of teams in Pac-12 men’s basketball.
Conference leaders USC and UCLA play at Washington and Washington State, which have a combined five Pac-12 wins outside of the game against each other.
Otherwise, this week’s schedule is filled with games between teams trying to stay near the top of the standings and others trying to get there.
Will the real Colorado please stand up? Going on the road, are these the Buffaloes that shot 1 of 18 on 3-pointers in a loss in Seattle or the ones that have wins against USC, a healthy Oregon and Arizona?
Will Stanford and Utah continue their recent rise? Do the Oregon schools and Arizona schools have a run in them in the second half of conference play?
We’ll find out soon. Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. USC 15-3, 9-2 Pac-12 (Last week: 2)
Last week: 66-48 home win vs. UCLA
This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday
The 20th-ranked Trojans have proven to be the Pac-12’s best and most consistent team. Outside the loss at Oregon State, USC hasn’t been defeated since New Year’s Eve (Colorado).
2. UCLA 13-4, 9-2 (1)
Last week: 66-48 loss at USC
This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday
Sure, the Bruins were a bit short-handed against the Trojans. But UCLA doesn’t have the same ability to put the pedal to the floor like its rival.
3. COLORADO 15-5, 9-4 (5)
Last week: Home vs. Arizona State postponed; 82-79 home win vs. Arizona; 78-49 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday
As seen against the Beavers, the Buffaloes don’t need big performances from star McKinley Wright IV to beat teams. Colorado’s depth has shined in recent weeks.
4. STANFORD 12-7, 8-5 (4)
Last week: 70-55 win at California; 76-70 home win vs. California
This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; Home vs. Utah, Saturday
If healthy, the Cardinal will be in every game it has left on its schedule.
Thursday’s game might be the best one in the conference this week.
5. UTAH 8-7, 5-6 (8)
Last week: 73-58 home win vs. Arizona; home vs. Arizona State postponed
This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday
The Utes fly into the Bay Area with wins at Colorado and at home against Arizona. This four-game road stretch ahead, with the Oregon schools next week, will be a make-or-break run if Utah has hopes of playing in the postseason.
6. ARIZONA 13-6, 7-6 (3)
Last week: 73-58 loss at Utah; 82-79 loss at Colorado
This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday
Speaking of postseason, the Wildcats suddenly aren’t playing like they would want to be included even if eligible. But the rest of their schedule isn’t terrible.
7. OREGON 10-4, 5-3 (6)
Last week: 74-71 home loss vs. Washington State; 86-74 home win vs. Washington
This week: At Arizona State, Thursday; at Arizona, Saturday
Two COVID-19 program pauses have the Ducks with 12 regular-season games to be played in less than four weeks, if they can find time. None of the five postponed games have been rescheduled, so that’s unlikely.
8. OREGON STATE 10-8, 6-6 (9)
Last week: 91-71 home win vs. Washington; 68-66 home win vs. Washington State; 78-49 loss at Colorado
This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Sunday
The Beavers got the job(s) done at home, but winning in Boulder was going to be a tough ask. A split in the desert would be a significant accomplishment for this team.
9. ARIZONA STATE 6-8, 3-5 (7)
Last week: Games at Colorado and Utah postponed
This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Sunday
The Sun Devils are in nearly the same spot as the Ducks in terms of scheduling after two pauses. Oregon State’s schedule hasn’t done the Beavers any favors, but this week might be a good time to head to Tempe.
10. WASHINGTON STATE 11-8, 4-8 (10)
Last week: 74-71 win at Oregon; 68-66 loss at Oregon State
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday; home vs. Washington, Monday
Consecutive road wins in Seattle and Eugene is the best stretch for the program in a long time. Those victories keep the Cougars within reach of a winning record for the first time in nine years.
11. CALIFORNIA 7-14, 2-12 (11)
Last week: 70-55 home loss to Stanford; 76-70 loss at Stanford
This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday
In Utah, the Golden Bears host one of the teams they’ve already defeated. With the Oregon and Washington schools left, Cal has a chance to close out its regular season on a high note and maybe even catch a team or two.
12. WASHINGTON 3-14, 2-10 (12)
Last week: 91-71 loss at Oregon State; 86-74 loss at Oregon
This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday; at Washington State, Monday
The Huskies failed to build on the momentum of wins against Colorado and Utah, losing three straight by 14 or more. This week’s opponents won’t take it easy on them.