Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Bruins back on top heading to Tucson

UCLA stood up last week to reclaim its spot as the top team in Pac-12 men’s basketball.

The Bruins opened the week with a third win in six days, surprising all by easily handling Arizona at Pauley Pavilion and giving the Wildcats their first conference defeat in the process. They followed that by dispatching Cal and Stanford at home with no problem.

Up next? A rematch with Arizona, but this time in Tucson.

Here are my weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. UCLA 16-2, 8-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 81-57 home win vs. California; 66-43 home win vs. Stanford

This week: At Arizona, Thursday; at Arizona State, Saturday; at Stanford, Tuesday (Feb. 8)

The third-ranked Bruins have shown to be a different, less-effective team away from home. They’ll get a chance to reverse that image as their next four games and six of the next eight are away from Pauley.

2. ARIZONA 17-2, 7-1 (2)

Last week: 67-56 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; at Arizona State, Monday

The seventh-ranked Wildcats rebounded from the loss at UCLA to hold a ninth opponent this season to 60 points or less. Now to see if the offense can get back on track.

3. OREGON 13-7, 6-3 (3)

Last week: 78-56 home win vs. Oregon State

This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday

The Ducks had their own bounce-back after losing to Colorado at home. They will try to continue its momentum in Boulder, a place Oregon has never won in eight trips since Colorado joined the Conference of Champions.

4. USC 18-3, 8-3 (4)

Last week: 64-61 home loss to Stanford; 79-72 home win vs. California

This week: At Arizona State, Thursday

The 19th-ranked Trojans just couldn’t finish the job against Stanford, falling to the Cardinal for the second time this season. The schedule gets tougher, with three of the next four against teams in the top half of the standings.

5. WASHINGTON STATE 12-7, 5-3 (6)

Last week: 71-54 home win vs. Utah; 70-43 home win vs. Colorado

This week: At Stanford, Thursday; at California, Saturday

The Cougars aren’t fooling around as they try to make a second-half push for the postseason. They appear to be playing their best heading into a tough stretch that includes Arizona at home next week.

6. STANFORD 12-7, 5-4 (8)

Last week: 64-61 win at USC; 66-43 loss at UCLA; home vs. California, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Sunday; home vs. UCLA, Tuesday (Feb. 8)

The Cardinal couldn’t build off the win at USC, instead falling flat at UCLA. The calendar turns to February and Harrison Ingram (11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds) already has the Pac-12 freshman of the year award wrapped up.

7. WASHINGTON 11-8, 6-3 (7)

Last week: 60-58 home win vs. Colorado; 77-73 2OT home win vs. Utah

This week: At California, Thursday; at Stanford, Sunday

It wasn’t easy, but the Huskies got the home sweep. Terrell Brown Jr., averaging 28 points on 50% shooting, made sure of it. He leads the conference in scoring and steals.

8. COLORADO 13-8, 5-6 (5)

Last week: 60-58 loss at Washington; 70-43 loss at Washington State

This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

The Buffaloes, who just a few weeks ago had promising postseason possibilities, have lost four of five heading into a rematch with Oregon. They scored just 101 points and shot 31.2% on the Washington trip.

9. ARIZONA STATE 6-12, 2-6 (10)

Last week: 67-56 loss at Arizona

This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday; home vs. Arizona, Monday

This is a team that’s struggling to gain any traction. The Sun Devils have one win (by two at home against Utah) since Dec. 14.

10. CALIFORNIA 9-12, 2-8 (9)

Last week: 81-57 loss at UCLA; 79-72 loss at USC; at Stanford, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday

Outside of lopsided losses to league leaders Arizona and UCLA, the Golden Bears have four straight defeats by single digits. The schedule gets a little easier, but they have to find a way to finish games.

11. OREGON STATE 3-15, 1-7 (11)

Last week: 78-56 loss at Oregon

This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday

The Beavers seemed to have found some answers on offense, but that wasn’t the case in Eugene. Like his team, Dashawn Davis had his worst shooting game of the season, going scoreless on 10 attempts.

12. UTAH 8-14, 1-11 (12)

Last week: 71-54 loss at Washington State; 77-73 2OT loss at Washington

This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Thursday; home vs. Oregon, Saturday

The Utes reached 70 points for the first time in nine games (since playing OSU), but only because the game in Seattle went to two overtimes. Utah likely has Thursday’s game circled as an opportunity.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

