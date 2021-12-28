Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Bruins the team to beat

UCLA, Arizona and USC have all hit the ground running in the first seven weeks of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.

There are no surprises there, given the recent history of those programs.

Coming off a Final Four appearance and returning most of its key pieces, UCLA is on top until someone knocks the Bruins from their perch. Could it be the Wildcats or Trojans that make a run at the conference title? Or maybe a darkhorse like Colorado or Washington State.

Here are my first Pac-12 power rankings of the season.

1. UCLA 8-1, 1-0 Pac-12 (first in Pac-12 preseason media poll)

Best win: 86-77 at home vs. No. 22 Villanova

Worst loss: 83-63 vs. No. 4 Gonzaga in Las Vegas

This week: no games

The fifth-ranked Bruins have been sidelined by positive COVID tests and related protocols along with USC and Colorado, resulting in multiple postponements this week. Outside the loss to Gonzaga, UCLA hasn’t taken anything close to a misstep this season.

2. ARIZONA 11-1, 1-0 (tie for fourth)

Best win: 83-79 at Illinois

Worst loss: 77-73 at No. 14 Tennessee

This week: Home vs. Washington, Monday

Led by guard Bennedict Mathurin, forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Christian Koloko, the ninth-ranked Wildcats look like so many Arizona teams in the past that you could count on being a prime contender for the conference championship. This was supposed to be the week the Wildcats traveled to the L.A. schools, but that will have to wait.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

3. USC 12-0, 2-0 (third)

Best win: 63-61 at Washington State

Worst loss: N/A

This week: no games

The seventh-ranked Trojans aren’t as battle-tested as the teams sitting above them in these rankings, but they’ll get their chance. A fast start has USC with its highest national ranking since 1975.

4. COLORADO 9-3, 1-1 (sixth)

Best win: 80-76 at home vs. Stanford

Worst loss: 82-67 at Nebraska

This week: no games

A COVID pause means the Buffaloes will likely go at least 19 days between games. They’ve had three straight games wiped out, including a chance to host No. 6 Kansas.

5. STANFORD 8-4, 1-1 (ninth)

Best win: 66-63 vs. Wyoming (Hawaii)

Worst loss: 80-76 at Colorado

This week: Home vs. California, Sunday

The Cardinal have played a tough schedule that’s included No. 1 Baylor (86-48 loss) and No. 17 Texas (60-53 loss). Home games against the L.A. schools next week will test where Stanford is at.

6. WASHINGTON STATE 8-5, 1-1 (eighth)

Best win: 51-29 at Arizona State

Worst loss: 76-71 at home to Eastern Washington

This week: Home vs. Washington, Wednesday

This is supposed to be a plus year for the Cougars, and that certainly looks possible despite some questionable losses. A two-point home loss to USC is a good sign.

7. OREGON 7-6, 0-2 (second)

Best win: 86-63 at home vs. SMU

Worst loss: 69-67 (OT) at home to Arizona State

This week: Home vs. Utah, Saturday; home vs. Colorado, Monday

With many new faces, the Ducks have taken a little longer to find their gear than past Dana Altman teams in Eugene. But a tight loss at home to No. 1 Baylor shows they’re headed in the right direction.

8. UTAH 8-4, 1-1 (10th)

Best win: 55-50 at home vs. Fresno State

Worst loss: 83-75 at Missouri

This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday

The Utes started 6-0 but then took some hard knocks from BYU and USC. Utah has a chance to be much better than its 10th-place media selection.

9. ARIZONA STATE 5-7, 1-1 (seventh)

Best win: 58-57 at Creighton

Worst loss: 66-65 at home to UC Riverside

This week: no games

The Sun Devils’ schedule has been filled with tough opponents, solid wins and head-scratching defeats. So not much different than the past few years.

10. CALIFORNIA 8-5, 1-1 (12th)

Best win: 65-57 at home vs. Fresno State

Worst loss: 80-67 at home to UC San Diego

This week: At Stanford, Sunday

The Golden Bears jump into the meat of the Pac-12 schedule with four straight wins. A three-point loss to No. 15 Seton Hall in Florida might be their most impressive result to date.

11. WASHINGTON 5-5, 0-0 (11th)

Best win: 87-76 vs. South Dakota State (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

Worst loss: 71-64 at home to Northern Illinois

This week: At Washington State, Wednesday; at Arizona, Monday

The Huskies, with some extreme highs and lows so far, are staring at four straight conference road games. Washington has by far the Pac-12’s most damaging defeat, to Northern Illinois (NCAA Net: 305).

12. OREGON STATE 2-10, 0-2 (tie for fourth)

Best win: 83-61 at home vs. Nicholls

Worst loss: 64-58 at Tulsa

This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Sacramento State, Monday

The Beavers are still looking for answers, but they’ve shown some signs of offensive progress. Too many close losses (seven by 10 points or less) have Oregon State facing a steep climb to reach the postseason.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.