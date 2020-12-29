Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference teams didn't take advantage of opportunities

Few opportunities and even fewer positive results.

The Pac-12 appears to have no premier men’s basketball team and has yet to record a highlight nonconference win. That won’t bode well come Selection Sunday.

The conference has had its chances but came up short.

Oregon lost to Missouri in Omaha. Stanford fell by four points to North Carolina. Colorado battled Tennessee before losing by nine. UCLA dropped a game to Ohio State and was no match for San Diego State. The Aztecs easily handled Arizona State. The Sun Devils might have the Pac-12’s best nonconference loss in a single-digit defeat to current No. 4 Villanova.

The conference’s schools will spend the next 10 weeks beating up on each other, and looks unlikely that any team is strong enough to pull away from the rest.

Here’s the first edition of my weekly Pac-12 power rankings as the meat of the conference schedule begins.

1. OREGON 6-1, 1-0 Pac-12

Best win: 74-64 home vs. San Francisco

Worst loss: 83-75 to No. 12 Missouri in Omaha