Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Conference teams didn't take advantage of opportunities

Few opportunities and even fewer positive results.
The Pac-12 appears to have no premier men’s basketball team and has yet to record a highlight nonconference win. That won’t bode well come Selection Sunday.
The conference has had its chances but came up short.
Oregon lost to Missouri in Omaha. Stanford fell by four points to North Carolina. Colorado battled Tennessee before losing by nine. UCLA dropped a game to Ohio State and was no match for San Diego State. The Aztecs easily handled Arizona State. The Sun Devils might have the Pac-12’s best nonconference loss in a single-digit defeat to current No. 4 Villanova.
The conference’s schools will spend the next 10 weeks beating up on each other, and looks unlikely that any team is strong enough to pull away from the rest.
Here’s the first edition of my weekly Pac-12 power rankings as the meat of the conference schedule begins.
1. OREGON 6-1, 1-0 Pac-12
Best win: 74-64 home vs. San Francisco
Worst loss: 83-75 to No. 12 Missouri in Omaha
This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday
The Pac-12 missed out on a spotlight opportunity last week when a game between the No. 21 Ducks and UCLA in Eugene was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test of a game official. Saturday’s game with Stanford should provide a good measuring stick for both.
2. UCLA 5-2, 1-0
Best win: 76-56 home vs. California
Worst loss: 73-58 at San Diego State
This week: Home vs. Utah, Thursday; home vs. Colorado, Saturday
The Bruins were picked to win the conference for the first time since 2011-12. They have the talent to do it again, but execution is a constant question.
3. STANFORD 5-2, 1-0
Best win: 78-75 at home vs. Arizona
Worst loss: 79-63 to Indiana in Ashville, N.C.
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday
Despite losing Tyrell Terry to the NBA, Jerod Hasse had the Cardinal in position for another strong season after getting 20 wins last year. Stanford, which has yet to play a true home game, takes its four-game winning streak on the road.
4. ARIZONA 7-1, 1-1
Best win: 88-74 home vs. Colorado
Worst loss: 78-75 at Stanford (Santa Cruz)
This week: 88-74 home win vs. Colorado; At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Saturday
In deep with the NCAA, the Wildcats have the firepower for a fifth Pac-12 title in eight years. Arizona’s light schedule to date, outside two conference games, doesn’t get much tougher this week.
5. ARIZONA STATE 4-3, 1-0
Best win: 70-62 at California
Worst loss: 76-63 home to UTEP
This week: At Washington State, Thursday; at Washington, Saturday
The 13-point home loss to UTEP was a head-scratcher. Big things are expected of the Sun Devils this season after being picked to finish second in the Pac-12.
6. USC 5-1, 0-0
Best win: 79-53 over BYU in Uncasville, Conn.
Worst loss: 61-58 to UConn (Uncasville)
This week: 86-63 home win vs. Santa Clara, Tuesday; Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday
USC is expected to be a top-half conference contender but still has a lot to prove. Tuesday’s game was the Trojans’ first in three weeks after four games were canceled or postponed.
7. COLORADO 6-2, 0-1
Best win: 92-69 vs. Washington in Las Vegas
Worst loss: 56-47 at Tennessee
This week: 88-74 loss at Arizona; At USC, Thursday; at UCLA, Saturday
It’s hard to imagine a Tad Boyle team led by McKinley Wright IV finishing in the bottom half of the league. But the Buffaloes don’t appear to be as deep as they have been in recent years.
8. UTAH 4-1, 1-0
Best win: 76-62 home vs. Washington
Worst loss: 82-64 at BYU
This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday
COVID issues have limited the Utes’ schedule. Whether this team might be the surprise of the conference could be revealed this weekend.
9. WASHINGTON STATE 8-0, 1-0
Best win: 71-68 home vs. Eastern Washington
Worst loss: N/A
This week: home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday
The Cougars hold a rather empty undefeated record. That will be put to the test this week.
10. OREGON STATE 4-3, 0-1
Best win: 71-63 home vs. California
Worst loss: 87-86 (OT) at home to Portland
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday
The Beavers are a work in progress with strides needed in chemistry and defensive continuity. Warith Alatishe has been a pleasant surprise with his rebounding ability and above-average athleticism.
11. CALIFORNIA 5-4, 0-2
Best win: 72-70 home vs. San Francisco
Worst loss: 72-64 at Pepperdine
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday
Carrying a three-game win streak, the Golden Bears were competitive with Arizona State but got blasted by UCLA. This team has just enough talent to scare come conference opponents.
12. WASHINGTON 1-6, 0-2
Best win: 73-41 home vs. Seattle
Worst loss: 57-42 to UC Riverside in Las Vegas
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday
The Huskies, who lost at home to Montana earlier this month, are coming off a 23-point nonconference loss to Colorado on Sunday in Vegas. This team doesn’t look any better than last year’s, which won five Pac-12 games.