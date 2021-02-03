Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: COVID-19 postponements stacking up for some teams

7. ARIZONA STATE 6-8, 3-5 (11)

Last week: 72-68 home win vs. California; 79-75 home win vs. Stanford; home vs. Utah postponed

This week: Games at Colorado and Utah postponed

The Sun Devils found the win column for the first time in 46 days and followed that up with their best victory of the season, against Stanford. ASU has time to turn it around, but news came late Tuesday that the program is again on a pause.

8. UTAH 7-7, 4-6 (10)

Last week: 77-74 win at Colorado; at Arizona State postponed

This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State postponed

The comeback in Boulder may have temporarily saved the Utes’ season. But they host Arizona then go on the road for four straight.

9. OREGON STATE 8-7, 4-5 (7)

Last week: 75-62 loss at USC; 57-52 loss at UCLA

This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday