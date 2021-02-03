Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: COVID-19 postponements stacking up for some teams

Time is running out if Pac-12 men’s basketball is to get all its regular-season games played.
Several teams, notably Arizona State and Oregon, have had postponed contests stacking up in recent weeks due to COVID-19 issues, leaving uncertainty as to whether those programs can find room in their schedules.
Assuming the conference tournament goes on as scheduled the second week of March in Las Vegas, and no other virus problems arise, Oregon has five weeks (including the current one) to play 14 games. Arizona State had two more games postponed this week due to a recent COVID-19 development in its program. Given the current setup, the Sun Devils will have four weeks to play 12 games if they get back to the court next week.
Oregon State is slated to play 11 games in the next five weeks. Beginning Thursday at home against Washington, the Beavers will play eight games in 19 days, with rescheduled road games at Colorado and Utah thrown in the mix.
It will be an interesting five-week stretch for the conference.
Here are my weekly power rankings.
1. UCLA 13-3, 9-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)
Last week: Two home games vs. Oregon postponed; 57-52 home win vs. Oregon State
This week: At USC, Saturday
The No. 21 Bruins have found a way to win the close ones. Ten of their last 11 games have been decided by single digits, and UCLA has won eight of them.
2. USC 14-3, 8-2 (2)
Last week: 75-62 home win vs. Oregon State; home vs. Oregon postponed; 72-66 win at Stanford
This week: Home vs. UCLA, Saturday
The Trojans got past Stanford to make Saturday’s game one for first place in the Pac-12 standings. Win or lose, USC is showing no signs of slowing down and has just about locked up its spot in March Madness.
3. ARIZONA 13-4, 7-4 (3)
Last week: 73-64 home loss to Stanford; 71-50 home win vs. California
This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday
The Wildcats aren’t playing to their potential, plain and simple. But they’ve found a way to stay undefeated against teams in the bottom half of the standings, which will likely allow them to finish above .500 in conference for the 10th time in 11 years.
4. STANFORD 10-7, 6-5 (6)
Last week: 73-64 win at Arizona; 79-75 loss at Arizona State; 72-66 home loss to USC
This week: At California, Thursday; Home vs. California, Sunday
It’s remarkable what the Cardinal have accomplished given Tuesday’s contest against the Trojans in Palo Alto was Stanford’s first true home game. The team had been living on the road and away from campus since the beginning of the season in late November.
5. COLORADO 13-5, 7-4 (4)
Last week: 70-58 home win vs. Washington State; 77-74 home loss to Utah
This week: Home vs. Arizona State postponed; home vs. Arizona, Saturday
The Buffaloes provided a blueprint on how to take a loss after leading by 19 with less than nine minutes to play. Colorado is solidly in the NCAA tournament for now and will remain there if it avoids a stretch of struggles the rest of the way.
6. OREGON 9-3, 4-2 (5)
Last week: Two games at UCLA postponed; at USC postponed
This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday
The Ducks have talent, but will they be able to regain their chemistry when they play their next game and in the weeks ahead? Oregon has played three times in the last month.
7. ARIZONA STATE 6-8, 3-5 (11)
Last week: 72-68 home win vs. California; 79-75 home win vs. Stanford; home vs. Utah postponed
This week: Games at Colorado and Utah postponed
The Sun Devils found the win column for the first time in 46 days and followed that up with their best victory of the season, against Stanford. ASU has time to turn it around, but news came late Tuesday that the program is again on a pause.
8. UTAH 7-7, 4-6 (10)
Last week: 77-74 win at Colorado; at Arizona State postponed
This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State postponed
The comeback in Boulder may have temporarily saved the Utes’ season. But they host Arizona then go on the road for four straight.
9. OREGON STATE 8-7, 4-5 (7)
Last week: 75-62 loss at USC; 57-52 loss at UCLA
This week: Home vs. Washington, Thursday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday
The Beavers’ defense is finally holding its ground and now the offense is faltering. OSU needs help beyond Ethan Thompson and Jarod Lucas if it wants to stay somewhere near .500 in Pac-12 play. Five of the Beavers’ last six opponents have only had to prepare for OSU during the week the game was played.
10. WASHINGTON STATE 10-7, 3-7 (12)
Last week: 70-58 loss at Colorado; 77-62 win at Washington
This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday
The Cougars ended their six-game skid with another win in Seattle by holding a conference opponent other than Cal under 70 points for the first time in the last nine games. Sophomore guard Noah Williams has provided some consistent scoring behind Isaac Bonton in recent weeks.
11. CALIFORNIA 7-12, 2-10 (8)
Last week: 72-68 loss at Arizona State; 71-50 loss at Arizona
This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; at Stanford, Saturday
The Golden Bears were competitive in Tempe but not so much in Tucson. Three of the next four are at home, giving them hope for avoiding a 12th-place conference finish for the third time in four years.
12. WASHINGTON 3-12, 2-8 (9)
Last week: 77-62 home loss to Washington State
This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday
Just when the Huskies appeared to be headed in the right direction, they shoot 38% and get blown out at home against their rivals. But they still have enough firepower to ruin some opponents’ seasons.