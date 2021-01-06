Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: COVID-19 takes toll on conference schedule

COVID-19 has hit the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule in a big way.

The conference enters the second week of the bulk of the Pac-12 schedule with nine games already postponed and in need of rescheduling.

Five of those games were contests added in December as the Pac-12 expanded from an 18-game to a 20-game conference schedule. The remaining four were originally scheduled this week or last week.

The Pac-12 will be hard-pressed to find room to make up all those games with nine weeks left in the regular season. It could require teams to play three or possibly four games in a week and would create extremely difficult travel schedules.

Arizona State and Oregon State, two teams hit by virus outbreaks, are in the biggest bind in that both now have three postponed conference games to reschedule. OSU was able to quickly reschedule Stanford, with the two teams playing Monday at Gill Coliseum.

On the other end of the spectrum, Arizona and California have been fortunate enough to get all of their scheduled Pac-12 games played. Every other teams has one or two postponements still to play.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. OREGON 8-1, 3-0 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)