Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: First-round bye up for grabs in final two weeks

Arizona has put together a dominant season under first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd.

The Wildcats, winners of eight straight, are closing in on the Pac-12 men’s basketball regular-season title and the top seed at the conference tournament in two weeks in Las Vegas.

UCLA and USC seem like good bets to avoid a drop-off and also claim top-four finishes and first-round byes in Vegas. But what about the fourth spot?

Oregon (10-6 in conference), Colorado (10-7), Washington (8-7) and Washington State (7-8) are all in the running. It looks like it might take 12 wins, which puts Oregon and Colorado in the best positions.

But Washington State is the only team that doesn’t face one of the Pac-12’s top three teams the rest of the way. So, we’ll see.

Here are my weekly conference power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 24-2, 14-1 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 83-69 home win vs. Oregon State; 84-81 home win vs. Oregon

This week: At Utah, Thursday; at Colorado, Saturday; at USC, Tuesday (March 1)

Good teams find a way to win the close ones, and that what the second-ranked Wildcats are doing. Arizona has a lot to play for in the three weeks leading up to the NCAA tournament.

2. UCLA 20-5, 12-4 (3)

Last week: 76-56 home win vs. Washington State; 76-50 home win vs. Washington; 66-52 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: At Oregon, Thursday; at Oregon State, Saturday; at Washington, Monday

Coach Mick Cronin isn’t happy about his 12th-ranked Bruins playing back-to-back three-game weeks. Last week, they were all at home; this week, it’s three straight on the road.

3. USC 23-4, 12-4 (2)

Last week: 79-69 home win vs. Washington; 62-60 home win vs. Washington State

This week: At Oregon State, Thursday; at Oregon, Saturday; home vs. Arizona, Tuesday (March 1)

The 16th-ranked Trojans have a bad habit of playing down to their opponents. That could drastically affect their NCAA seeding if they drop one (or more) they’re not supposed to down the stretch.

4. COLORADO 18-9, 10-7 (7)

Last week: 90-64 win at Oregon State; 70-62 win at California; 70-53 win at Stanford

This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Thursday; home vs. Arizona, Saturday

It’s no surprise that Tad Boyle has his team playing its best ball at the end of the season. Three road wins in five days is impressive, regardless of the opponents.

5. OREGON 17-10, 10-6 (4)

Last week: 81-57 loss at Arizona State; 84-81 loss at Arizona

This week: Home vs. UCLA, Thursday; home vs. USC, Saturday

Short of winning the Pac-12 tournament, you’d think the Ducks have to win at least one of two this week to have a shot at the NCAA tournament. Oregon isn't playing like a Dana Altman team in February.

6. ARIZONA STATE 10-16, 6-10 (8)

Last week: 81-57 home win vs. Oregon; 73-53 home win vs. Oregon State; 66-52 loss at UCLA

This week: At Colorado, Thursday; at Utah, Saturday

The fact that the Sun Devils were playing for a fourth straight win was incredible considering they were 2-9 in their previous 11. The old adage of “you don’t want to play this team in the Pac-12 tournament” applies here.

7. WASHINGTON 13-12, 8-7 (5)

Last week: 79-69 loss at USC; 76-50 loss at UCLA

This week: At Washington State, Wednesday; home vs. Washington State, Saturday; home vs. UCLA, Monday

The Huskies met the top three teams in the conference standings and weren’t close to a win. The battle for the state of Washington comes this week.

8. STANFORD 15-12, 8-9 (6)

Last week: 60-56 home loss to Utah; 70-53 home loss to Colorado

This week: At California, Saturday

So much for those slim NCAA tournament hopes. I’m not sure the NIT will even be interested at this point.

9. WASHINGTON STATE 14-12, 7-8 (9)

Last week: 76-56 loss at UCLA; 62-60 loss at USC

This week: Home vs. Washington, Wednesday; At Washington, Saturday; at Oregon State, Monday

The Cougars made 15 3-pointers at USC but still lost because they were 5 of 32 on shots inside the arc. With no Quad 1 wins, it’s curious how this team is still ranked in the top 50 in the NET.

10. UTAH 11-16, 4-13 (11)

Last week: 60-56 win at Stanford; 60-58 win at California

This week: Home vs. Arizona, Thursday; home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

The Utes found their way to their first two road wins of the season. What’s next? Trying to stay out of the bottom two spots in the standings.

11. CALIFORNIA 11-17, 4-13 (10)

Last week: 70-62 home loss to Colorado; 60-58 home loss to Utah

This week: Home vs. Stanford, Saturday

The Bears came home off their first conference road sweep in six years and shot less than 40% against two non-NCAA tournament teams. They have two wins since Jan. 2.

12. OREGON STATE 3-22, 1-14 (12)

Last week: 90-64 home loss to Colorado; 83-69 loss at Arizona; 73-53 loss at Arizona State

This week: Home vs. USC, Thursday; home vs. UCLA, Saturday; home vs. Washington State, Monday

The first half in Tucson showed what the Beavers could be offensively if they had some chemistry. But the defense nearly the entire season isn’t anything close to what has come to be expected of Wayne Tinkle’s teams.

