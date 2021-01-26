Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Lower-half teams answer back to condense standings

So much for Pac-12 men’s basketball’s top-half teams taking control and the bottom half rolling over.

In a six-day stretch through this past Sunday, six teams that entered games with worse conference records than their opponents came out winners.

Oregon State and Washington each had two of those victories. Stanford, playing without three starters, gave UCLA its first Pac-12 loss.

That’s created a much more compact set of standings and makes for a few interesting weeks ahead.

Will some of the bottom-half teams continue to rise? Will the top half take control again? We’ll see.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

NOTE: I categorize weeks by the Pac-12’s standard weekly schedule, which typically start on Wednesday or Thursday. So Oregon State’s home win against USC last Tuesday (Jan. 19) was in the previous week and included in last week’s power rankings.

1. UCLA 12-3, 8-1 (1)

Last week: 61-57 win at California; 73-72 OT loss at Stanford

This week: Home vs. Oregon, Thursday; home vs. Oregon State, Saturday; home vs. Oregon, Monday