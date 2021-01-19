Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Top teams hold their ground

Pac-12 men’s basketball has become the haves and the have-nots.

The first five teams in this week’s power rankings are unlikely to slip into the bottom half of the conference standings, barring any serious COVID-19 or injury problems within their programs.

None of the teams in the bottom half of the rankings have yet shown an ability to go on a long winning streak and challenge for a top-half spot. Possibly Oregon State is making an argument.

After losing two at the mountain schools by double digits, Stanford seems the most likely to slip from the top half. Arizona State looks to have the most talent in the bottom half, but the Sun Devils haven’t shown it yet. Maybe it’s Oregon State that makes a move.

Here are my weekly power rankings.

1. UCLA 11-2, 7-0 Pac-12 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 91-61 home win vs. Washington State; 81-76 home win vs. Washington

This week: At California, Thursday; At Stanford, Saturday