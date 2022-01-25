Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Top teams hold their ground

The top four teams in Pac-12 men’s basketball held serve over the past week, avoiding a letdown that would have brought into question their fitness for staying in contention for the conference’s regular-season title.

Arizona, UCLA and USC all picked up a pair of road wins, while Oregon drubbed a Washington team that had some momentum. Teams currently in the bottom half of the standings will get their chances again this week.

Tuesday’s late games (Arizona at UCLA, Colorado at Oregon) weren’t factored into the rankings because they weren’t completed by the print edition deadline. But the online version of this story will be updated with those game results, and rankings adjusted if necessary.

Here are the weekly Pac-12 power rankings.

1. ARIZONA 16-1, 6-0 (Last week: 1)

Last week: 85-57 win at Stanford; 96-71 win at California; at UCLA, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. Arizona State, Saturday

The third-ranked Wildcats continued to roll, easily getting past two opponents trying to reach the top half of the standings. Arizona is slated to host UCLA and USC next week.

2. OREGON 12-6, 5-2 (2)

Last week: 84-56 home win vs. Washington; home vs. Colorado, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. Oregon State, Saturday

The Ducks led the Huskies by 19 a little more than 11 minutes into the game and never looked back. Oregon doesn’t play another team in the top four in the standings until Feb. 19 (at Arizona).

3. UCLA 13-2, 5-1 (3)

Last week: 63-58 win at Utah; 71-65 win at Colorado; vs. Arizona, Tuesday (late)

This week: Home vs. California, Thursday; home vs. Stanford, Saturday

The Bruins, tied with Houston at seventh in this week’s AP poll, squeaked by in Salt Lake City and Boulder, but a win is a win. UCLA has too much talent and experience to expect a drop-off.

4. USC 17-2, 7-2 (5)

Last week: 61-58 win at Colorado; 79-67 win at Utah; 78-56 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: Home vs. Stanford, Thursday; home vs. California, Saturday

The 15th-ranked Trojans won three games in five days, including two on the Pac-12’s most difficult road trip for travel. Senior guard Drew Peterson is USC’s X factor.

5. COLORADO 12-6, 4-4 (4)

Last week: 61-58 home loss to USC; 71-65 home loss to UCLA; at Oregon, Tuesday (late)

This week: At Washington, Thursday; at Washington State, Sunday

A week after getting slammed in Tucson, the Buffaloes showed they can compete with two of the conference’s other top-tier teams. Whether they’re destined to stay in the top half of the standings will be determined soon.

6. WASHINGTON STATE 10-7, 3-3 (8)

Last week: No games

This week: Home vs. Utah, Wednesday; home vs. Colorado, Sunday

The Cougars, coming off a COVID pause, will not have played for 11 days if they host Utah on Wednesday. That matchup is as easy as it’s going to get jumping back into action.

7. WASHINGTON 9-8, 4-3 (6)

Last week: 82-72 win at Oregon State; 84-56 loss at Oregon

This week: Home vs. Colorado, Thursday; home vs. Utah, Saturday

With a streak of four wins in five games ended, the Huskies will try to regroup at home. The schedule the next four games (going to the Bay Area next week) will show if Washington is a postseason contender.

8. STANFORD 11-6, 4-3 (7)

Last week: 85-57 home loss to Arizona; 79-76 home win vs. Arizona State

This week: At USC, Thursday; At UCLA, Saturday; home vs. California, Tuesday (Feb. 1)

The Cardinal couldn’t find much traction against the Wildcats, but who can? An NCAA berth is unlikely now but still within reach.

9. CALIFORNIA 9-10, 2-6 (9)

Last week: 96-71 home loss to Arizona

This week: At UCLA, Thursday; at USC, Saturday; at Stanford, Tuesday (Feb. 1)

The lopsided home loss to the Wildcats was a step back, and the schedule doesn’t get any easier. A win in the next three games would show the program continues to make progress.

10. ARIZONA STATE 6-11, 2-5 (10)

Last week: 79-76 loss at Stanford; 78-56 loss at USC

This week: At Arizona, Saturday

This team is showing little sign of life. The Sun Devils have scored 70 points once in 11 games since Thanksgiving.

11. OREGON STATE 3-14, 1-6 (11)

Last week: 82-72 home loss to Washington

This week: At Oregon, Saturday

The Beavers have allowed 76 or more points in six of the past seven games (and an average of 77.4 in those seven contests). OSU, with a defensive-minded head coach, is now last in the conference in points allowed (74.1) and defensive field goal percentage (45.6)

12. UTAH 8-12, 1-9 (12)

Last week: 63-58 home loss to UCLA; 79-67 home loss to USC

This week: At Washington State, Wednesday; at Washington, Saturday

The Utes made the L.A. schools work for their road wins. Tough losses have been the trend for Utah, which is 0-6 on the road as it heads out again.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

