Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: Top teams making arguments for postseason

It’s only taken three weeks, but there’s already separation being created in the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings as the top teams begin to make their case for inclusion in the NCAA tournament.

There’s no time to waste with Selection Sunday just two months away.

Colorado (11), USC (16), Oregon (28), UCLA (31) and Stanford (47) on Tuesday were all in the top 50 of the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the March Madness bracket. Arizona State (108) has stumbled recently with players missing games for various reasons, but there’s still time for the Sun Devils to regain their footing.

The Pac-12 has also gained recognition from the media, with Oregon ranked 22nd and UCLA, Colorado and USC all among the first five teams receiving votes but just outside of The Associated Press top 25 this week.

Here are my weekly conference power rankings.

1. UCLA 9-2, 5-0 Pac-12 (Last week: 2)

Last week: 81-75 OT win at Arizona State; 81-76 win at Arizona

This week: Home vs. Washington State, Thursday; home vs. Washington, Saturday