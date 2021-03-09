Pac-12 men's basketball tournament preview: Teams chasing the trophy for different reasons

If you’re one of the top three seeds in the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas, this week’s action provides nothing more than bragging rights and some more floor time to get ready for the NCAA tournament.

If you’re UCLA, you enter T-Mobile Arena not exactly riding high and might feel better about your chances of being included in March Madness with another win or two.

For Oregon State and everyone else, it’s your opportunity to make a wild run through the tournament and steal the conference’s automatic berth.

UCLA, having lost three straight to end the regular season, is trending in the wrong direction. The Bruins are 41st (as of Tuesday) in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used to fill out the bracket. UCLA is a combined 5-8 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and has just one Power 5 win (Colorado) against teams likely to be in the NCAA tournament.

A loss to Oregon State (106 NET) wouldn’t help.

The tournament begins with three first-round games Wednesday. Quarterfinals will be held Thursday, semifinals Friday and the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

For other dates and times and how to view the games, go to pac-12.com.