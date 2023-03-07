A home win against California last Saturday gave Oregon State a little positive push forward heading into Wednesday night’s matchup with Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 men's basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Beavers (11-20, 5-15) haven’t been able to follow any of their conference victories this season with another win. But they’ve got one more chance.

“Take this momentum from today, but stay together and play like it’s the last game,” freshman guard Jordan Pope said. “Give it all you’ve got all the way until the horn sounds and live with the results.”

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said his team wanted something to build off after the home loss to Stanford last Thursday, the second defeat by 20 or more points to the Cardinal.

Momentum was key but not vital, the coach said, pointing to his program’s 2021 postseason run. Oregon State went into the Pac-12 tournament that year with a lopsided home loss to Oregon. The Beavers would then win six straight games.

Last Saturday, they rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to get a win.

“The momentum is going to help, and we’ve got to remember from all these games what’s cost us and what’s really helped us,” Tinkle said. “Make sure we do all of those things on Wednesday night, then you never know and see where it takes us.”

Sophomore forward Glenn Taylor Jr. was asked after the Cal game about his team’s chances of making some noise this week.

“I like us a lot. I’ll go to war with every single one of those guys in there. I feel like we can make a big run,” he said. “This is a great win. Playing a good Cal team, they came out to fight and win. So I feel like this is a great win for us, carry momentum over in Vegas.”

On Wednesday, the Beavers will look for their first two-game winning streak since they defeated Seattle, Green Bay and Denver in a string of December home games before returning to Pac-12 play.

Tinkle said his team has handled the many challenges and disappointments of the season well.

“They keep coming back. We knew this was going to be a rough year. We knew it was going to be. Have we left some out there? For sure. But this all about doing things the right way, day in and day out, to lay the new foundation for us moving forward. It starts with character, culture. So I’m proud of them,” the coach said.

“Yes, it hasn’t been pretty at times. But they stay together, they keep taking coaching. They enjoy each other. I know that’s one win (against Cal) but it’s a step in the right direction and these guys are learning valuable, valuable lessons to what’s important to Oregon State men’s basketball. We know it’s going to lead to good things.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Here’s a look at all of Wednesday’s first-round matchups and the teams that await the winners in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Wednesday

Tournament seeds in parentheses

(8) Washington vs. (9) Colorado

Regular-season results: Huskies 73-63 at home, 75-72 on the road

Winner gets: (1) UCLA

Analysis: The only team in this trio with truly anything to play for is UCLA, which has an NCAA tournament No. 1 seed within reach. But the winner of the first-round game leaves Vegas with a winning record. The Bruins won’t be the same without conference defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark.

(5) Washington State vs. (12) California

Regular-season results: Cougars 66-51 at home, 63-57 on the road

Winner gets: (4) Oregon

Analysis: The Cougars are on a pretty good run with six straight wins. The Ducks probably need at least two wins to have any shot at the NCAAs.

(7) Utah vs. (10) Stanford

Regular-season results: Utes 71-66 on the road, Cardinal 78-72 on the road

Winner gets: (2) Arizona

Analysis: The Utes have fallen hard, from 15-7 and chasing an NCAA berth to now 17-14 on a five-game losing streak. The Wildcats could still clinch a 2 seed despite going 3-3 in their last six.

(6) Arizona State vs. (11) Oregon State

Regular-season results: Sun Devils 74-69 on the road, 68-57 at home

Winner gets: (3) USC

Analysis: ASU has more work to do to get into the NCAA bracket, which probably means winning at last twice in Las Vegas. All-freshman team selection Jordan Pope will try to help the Beavers get over against a team they were competitive against during the regular season. USC would stay on the positive side of the NCAA bubble with a win Thursday.