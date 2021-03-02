Pac-12 women's basketball: Beavers, Bears kick off tournament

Despite losing four of the last five, Oregon coach Kelly Graves still has confidence in his team, which could be without starting point guard Te-Hina Paopao, who was in a boot and missed Sunday’s finale.

“We need to step up and play better,” Graves said. "It's a new season and we've struggled, we've had our struggles, especially down the stretch here. We've got to find a way to right the ship a little bit. I'm still confident, I'm a forever optimist. I really feel like we can, but at some point we've got to actually do it. So right now we're guaranteed two games — one in Vegas and one in San Antonio — and we'll see if we deserve to play more in both."

All four of the top four seeds will have a first-round bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Maybe the hottest team, Oregon State, will get the tournament started as the fifth-seeded Beavers take on No. 12 California (1-15, 1-12) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. OSU (9-6, 7-6) has won six of seven, including the last two on the road at UCLA and Oregon. The teams did not play in the regular season.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. on Thursday against No. 4 Oregon.