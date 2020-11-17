Pac-12 women's basketball: Beavers, Cardinal and Wildcats place three each on preseason team

Oregon State senior Aleah Goodman and sophomores Taylor Jones and Kennedy Brown have been voted to the preseason all-conference by members of the media who cover the Pac-12. Brown missed the end of last season and is recovering from ACL surgery in March.

The team consists of 15 players.

Stanford and Arizona also had three players on the team.

Cardinal senior guard Kianna Williams, junior guard Lexie Hull and sophomore guard Haley Jones made the team while senior guard Aari McDonald, junior forward Cate Rees and senior forward Sam Thomas made if for the Wildcats.

Oregon senior Erin Boley and redshirt sophomore Sedona Prince, a transfer from Texas who sat out last season, made the team.

UCLA also had two players on the team in senior forward Michaela Onyenwere and sophomore guard Charisma Osborne.

Utah sophomore guard Brynna Maxwell and USC sophomore forward Alissa Pili, last year's freshman of the year in the conference, round out the 15-player team.

Receiving honorable mention with votes from at least four media members were Stanford sophomore Francesca Belibi; Oregon junior Taylor Chavez; Cal sophomore Jazlen Green; Utah junior Dru Gylten; Colorado senior Mya Hollingshed; Oregon junior Taylor Mikesell; USC sophomore Endyia Rogers; Oregon sophomore Jaz Shelley; and Colorado sophomore Jaylyn Sherrod.

