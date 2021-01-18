Pac-12 women's basketball: Colorado picks up signature win for Payne

The Ducks have now lost three of four and will face Washington State at home on Friday.

“We’ve just got to recenter our thinking,” he said Thursday night. “We've got to make practices more competitive. I think the time has come for me to really just kind of tighten the rotation and say you know what, this is what we're going with. If you're not in the rotation, work harder and find a way in and find a way to contribute.

“I’m just trying to keep a lot of kids happy and give them a chance and I get it, this is what I wanted to do. But I thought it showed its ugly head (Thursday) and we just never got any kind of rhythm, and we were on our heels all night.”

Working overtime

Washington State had to work overtime twice in Los Angeles this past weekend, falling to USC 81-77 on Friday before suffering another tough setback, 68-66, on Sunday at UCLA.

That makes three straight games going overtime after defeating Arizona 71-69 at home on Jan. 10.

In all three games, the Cougars had to rally in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.