Pac-12 women's basketball: Flexibility key as teams embark on 22-game conference schedule

“So this way, to me, it evens it all out and, you know, careful what you wish for but I agree with Kelly it's fair across the board and it makes nonconference scheduling so much simpler in this just chaotic, chaotic time,” Roberts said. “I think it's a good move. We are the best league in the in the country and I think that it's going to showcase that.”

So is this an option moving forward for the conference? It’s too early to determine that just yet as the season hasn’t begun.

“I can't speak to moving forward but really it was in some ways it was a little scary because the reality is you want to be able to prove who we are and our dominance and our ability to play and beat the nation's best,” Close said. “And so you have less opportunities to do that.”

Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne has a little different viewpoint on the matter.

“It's a lot of games against a lot of great teams,” she said. “Everybody knows I'm kind of in favor of maybe not quite as many because I love going around the country and playing other teams outside of our conference. But I think it'll be a great trial run and I think there are some coaches that would prefer it and some coaches that wouldn't and so at least we'll get to test it out.”