Pac-12 women's basketball: Flexibility key as teams embark on 22-game conference schedule

Tara VanDerveer has seen just about everything in her time on the bench as Stanford’s legendary women’s basketball coach.
But 2020 has presented the two-time national championship coach with something unique.
The coronavirus pandemic has made everyone rethink their approach to life, and in VanDerveer’s case — as well as all the other women’s basketball coaches in the Pac-12 and throughout the country — her outlook on coaching this season.
“I've talked to our team about in terms of how to best approach this is that everyone's middle name is flexible,” VanDerveer said at the Pac-12’s virtual media day a few weeks back. “We just have to be ready to do whatever we're allowed to do and enjoy each day one day at a time.”
That statement has proven to be oh so true already as several conference teams have had games canceled for COVID-19 protocols involving either the opposition or their own program.
Two conference teams, Utah and Washington State, have yet to play this season while Stanford, Arizona, USC and UCLA have played just once.
Arizona State has managed to get in three games, winning each one, while Oregon State — thanks to a last-minute addition of San Francisco on Thursday — Colorado, Oregon and Washington are 2-0. California has also played twice but lost both.
Ready or not, it’s time to pay conference games as the season gets underway for eight of the 12 teams on Friday.
Why only eight?
Well the Utah at Oregon State game has been postponed to Tuesday after the Utes had to pause their program on Nov. 23 due to COVID-19 protocols after a positive test.
And Stanford’s opener at home against Washington State, as well as the Sunday game against Washington, has also been canceled due to the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive from Nov. 28.
The Cardinal, ranked No. 2 in this week’s AP poll, instead will head to Las Vegas to play UNLV on Saturday.
No makeup dates for Stanford’s games had been announced as of Thursday afternoon.
If the lack of games to get prepared for the always daunting conference season wasn’t enough, it’s even more of a disadvantage this season as the Pac-12 has gone to a 22-game schedule to try to ensure, thanks to uniform testing and protocols in the conference, teams can get all those games in.
“Another thing that we do I think as a Pac-12 … is helping each other navigate this,” VanDerveer said. “… We're in this together and we want to have a season and I'm really proud of the fact that Pac-12 is playing 22 conference games. And we know that everyone's following protocols so we're hoping that we can really pull this off.”
Oregon coach Kelly Graves has been outspoken about going to a 22-game conference schedule, even before the pandemic hit.
“I just think we're the best conference in the country, the analytics may be against it because then we don't have a chance to kind of test ourselves against national competition, but I like it,” he said. “It means you're going to have a true champion. You’ve got to play everybody twice and you’ve got to play that true double-round robin so I think it's great. And I'm glad that we voted for this year because I think at least this year it was the right thing to do.”
UCLA coach Cori Close said it is a “huge compliment to the entire conference that we could have the confidence to go to that 22-game schedule," showing the conference had earned he credibility of, basically, just playing a conference schedule.
She also said it certainly won’t be an easy task.
“I think we're going to have to see how it works out but it's brutal,” Close said. “I mean, we think we're the No. 1 conference in the country and then to have 22 out of your 25 games be against those players, you better get ready.”
While Utah coach Lynne Roberts admits she knew what she was signing up for, she voted in favor in part because the schedule is now equal for every team. With the 18-game schedule, teams would only play four teams once. That sometimes was a factor in where similarly-matched teams finished in the pecking order.
“So this way, to me, it evens it all out and, you know, careful what you wish for but I agree with Kelly it's fair across the board and it makes nonconference scheduling so much simpler in this just chaotic, chaotic time,” Roberts said. “I think it's a good move. We are the best league in the in the country and I think that it's going to showcase that.”
So is this an option moving forward for the conference? It’s too early to determine that just yet as the season hasn’t begun.
“I can't speak to moving forward but really it was in some ways it was a little scary because the reality is you want to be able to prove who we are and our dominance and our ability to play and beat the nation's best,” Close said. “And so you have less opportunities to do that.”
Arizona State coach Charli Turner Thorne has a little different viewpoint on the matter.
“It's a lot of games against a lot of great teams,” she said. “Everybody knows I'm kind of in favor of maybe not quite as many because I love going around the country and playing other teams outside of our conference. But I think it'll be a great trial run and I think there are some coaches that would prefer it and some coaches that wouldn't and so at least we'll get to test it out.”
What do the players think? At least one — Oregon State’s Taylor Jones, is looking forward to the challenge.
“I mean, on the body, it's very, very tough. Like every single game you have to show up and you have to give 100%, 110% that you have,” she said. “And so knowing that we're going to be playing 22 games it's very exciting, just because we are actually able to do it. But it's a little nerve wracking. But I'm nothing but excited for this season.”
