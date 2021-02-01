Pac-12 women's basketball notebook: Fans a welcomed sight at Utah

There was a bit of a surprise waiting the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Sunday when the players learned that some of their families were on hand to watch them play for the first time this season.

That’s because a handful of fans were allowed to be in attendance when Utah and Oregon State squared off in the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

And while they weren’t sitting behind the benches, but rather in the upper deck of the arena, it was still a strange occurrence at first.

“It was honestly like really weird, like I wasn't used to it anymore which is weird to say that it felt weird,” said Oregon State freshman Sasha Goforth, who celebrated her birthday by scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds for her first double-double as a Beaver in an 84-74 win.

“But then it made me so happy. I forgot how it felt to like have other people behind you, other than just your team and the bench, which is awesome. But just other people that are excited for you and excited to be there watching you, so it was really great.”

Coach Scott Rueck had an old friend on hand as well. So he could understand how excited those players were who had family at the game. And how excited the parents were to see their daughters play, if just for a game.