Pac-12 women's basketball: Stanford picked by coaches, media to win title

Stanford's women's basketball team was the overwhelming favorite to win the Pac-12 conference in a vote of the media and the coaches as the Cardinal garnered 19 of 21 first-place votes in the media poll and 10 of 12 in the coaches poll.

The top five was the same in both polls with Arizona second followed by Oregon (tied for second in the coaches poll), UCLA and Oregon State. Arizona received the other two first-place votes by the coaches and had one first-place vote in the media poll. The other went to Oregon State.

In the coaches poll, USC is sixth followed by Arizonan State, Utah, Colorado, California, Washington and Washington State.

In the media poll, ASU is sixth followed by USC, Utah, Cal, Colorado, Washington and Washington State.

Stanford has not won a regular-season title since the 2013-14 season. Oregon State win three straight, sharing with ASU in 2015-16, and Oregon has won the last three.

