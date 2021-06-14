Pac-12 women's basketball: Teams will play 20-game conference slate in 2022-23

One of the toughest conference schedules in college women's basketball is getting a little more difficult to navigate.
The Pac-12 announced Monday that in 2022-23, teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, an increase of two games from the upcoming season. Teams have played an 18-game season since the conference expanded to 12 teams for the 2011-12 season.
The one exception was last season when the conference scheduled a 22-game, double round-robin schedule due to the pandemic.
The conference will revert to an 18-game slate for one final time in the upcoming 2021-22 campaign and complete its 10-year rotation with home and road matchups that had initially been scheduled to conclude last season.
“We are constantly evaluating ways to elevate Pac-12 women’s basketball and strengthen the league’s stature,” said Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner Teresa Gould. “With the depth of talent in the conference, adding two quality games to the league schedule will help Pac-12 programs prepare for the rigors of postseason play and support the sustained success of the Conference in the NCAA Tournament. A 20-game conference schedule will also provide fans of Pac-12 women’s basketball additional opportunities to enjoy meaningful matchups both in person and on television.”
Since 2016, the Pac-12 leads all conferences in Final Four appearances (6), NCAA tournament wins (70), NCAA tournament winning percentage (.707) and WBCA All-Americans (13). In the first year using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) for women’s basketball, four of the top 10 teams in the final NET rankings for 2021 were from the Pac-12 in national champion Stanford (No. 1), national runner-up Arizona (No. 7), UCLA (No. 8) and Oregon (No. 10). The Pac-12 was also the nation’s top-rated conference by RPI in three of the final five seasons (2016, 2017, 2020) that metric was used by the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee.
The Council also voted to approve the permanent modification of the Pac-12 tournament schedule to feature an open date on Saturday. As was the case for the first time this past season, moving forward the tournament will feature 11 games spread out over five days. Days of competition will be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The 2022 tournament is scheduled for March 2-6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.
The decision to amend the tournament schedule was made in the interest of player welfare. With the additional day of rest, teams appearing in the tournament final will no longer have to play three games in three days or four games in four, depending on their seed. The change also provides ESPN additional flexibility when determining a start time for the championship on Sunday.
“After utilizing this schedule for the 2021 Pac-12 tournament, the feedback from our women’s basketball student-athletes was overwhelmingly positive,” Gould said. “Because of their input, the open date on Saturday was made permanent to prioritize rest and recovery for those competing in the championship game.”
To accommodate the earlier start to the Pac-12’s postseason event, the final weekend of conference play during the regular season will shift to Thursday-Saturday to avoid a quick turnaround for teams playing on the first day of the tournament.