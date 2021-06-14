Pac-12 women's basketball: Teams will play 20-game conference slate in 2022-23

One of the toughest conference schedules in college women's basketball is getting a little more difficult to navigate.

The Pac-12 announced Monday that in 2022-23, teams will play a 20-game conference schedule, an increase of two games from the upcoming season. Teams have played an 18-game season since the conference expanded to 12 teams for the 2011-12 season.

The one exception was last season when the conference scheduled a 22-game, double round-robin schedule due to the pandemic.

The conference will revert to an 18-game slate for one final time in the upcoming 2021-22 campaign and complete its 10-year rotation with home and road matchups that had initially been scheduled to conclude last season.

“We are constantly evaluating ways to elevate Pac-12 women’s basketball and strengthen the league’s stature,” said Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner Teresa Gould. “With the depth of talent in the conference, adding two quality games to the league schedule will help Pac-12 programs prepare for the rigors of postseason play and support the sustained success of the Conference in the NCAA Tournament. A 20-game conference schedule will also provide fans of Pac-12 women’s basketball additional opportunities to enjoy meaningful matchups both in person and on television.”