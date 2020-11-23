Pac-12 women's basketball: VanDerveer on cusp of all-time wins mark

Nothing has changed over the past decade as their two teams have played some intense and thrilling games against each other.

“And now being able to compete against (her is) nothing but an absolute honor,” Rueck said. “And I mean that in every sense the word she's been nothing but class to me.”

VanDerveer’s success and longevity has her on the cusp of an impressive accomplishment — becoming the Division I women’s basketball coach with the most all-time victories.

VanDerveer enters the season, which begins Wednesday for the second-ranked Cardinal, with 1,094 career victories. That is just four behind the late Pat Summitt, who won 1,098 games over 38 seasons at Tennessee. UConn’s Geno Auriemma is right behind with 1,091 entering the season.

Rueck’s experiences with VanDerveer are not unique. USC coach Mark Trakh had a similar experience when he first arrived in the conference during his first stint with the Women of Troy.

“She's always been class personified,” he said. “She's always been gracious with her time.”

They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery and that is the case with VanDerveer.