Pac-12 women's basketball: VanDerveer ties Summitt for Division I wins

Tara VanDerveer isn’t one who likes attention drawn to her success on the basketball court.

So it was fitting that the longtime Stanford women’s basketball coach tied the late Pat Summitt for the most Division I wins in the women’s game on Sunday night in an empty gym in a game that started at 7 p.m. on the West Coast.

VanDerveer and Summitt now each have 1,098 career victories after the No. 1 Cardinal demolished rival Cal 83-38 at Haas Pavilion. She can break the record on Tuesday when the Cardinal play at Pacific.

“This is a very challenging season right now, and it would feel different if you were playing in front of a crowd or if my mom is there,” VanDerveer said. “There's probably a side of me that this just allows me to fly under the radar a little bit, and that's OK.