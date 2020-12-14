Pac-12 women's basketball: VanDerveer ties Summitt for Division I wins

Tara VanDerveer isn’t one who likes attention drawn to her success on the basketball court.
So it was fitting that the longtime Stanford women’s basketball coach tied the late Pat Summitt for the most Division I wins in the women’s game on Sunday night in an empty gym in a game that started at 7 p.m. on the West Coast.
VanDerveer and Summitt now each have 1,098 career victories after the No. 1 Cardinal demolished rival Cal 83-38 at Haas Pavilion. She can break the record on Tuesday when the Cardinal play at Pacific.
“This is a very challenging season right now, and it would feel different if you were playing in front of a crowd or if my mom is there,” VanDerveer said. “There's probably a side of me that this just allows me to fly under the radar a little bit, and that's OK.
"I just would like to say to everybody, basketball was invented as, always has been and always will be a great team sport. Yes, this might be a record that has Tara VanDerveer's name next to it but it is about the athletic directors that hired me, gave me a chance, whether it's been at Ohio State, Idaho or Stanford. It's been about great, great, great assistant coaches that have worked extremely hard for our program and it's about having great players. My dad, who passed away over 20 years now, said ‘You don’t win the Kentucky Derby on donkeys.'"
It has been quite a strange start for the Cardinal, who have not been able to play at home since their season opener due to COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County. Instead, they headed to Las Vegas to play UNLV as well as their Pac-12 opener against Washington; the game against Washington State was canceled.
Still, the Cardinal are undefeated and have started 2-0 in the Pac-12 to retain their No. 1 ranking for a second straight week. After facing Pacific on Tuesday, the Cardinal head to USC on Saturday and UCLA on Dec. 21. Next up are weekends against the Arizona schools followed by the Oregon schools.
Dunk-a-thon
Stanford’s Francesca Belibi has been dunking in warmups during her time with the Cardinal, but on Sunday night she had a breakaway against the Bears and slammed it home for her first in-game dunk in college.
“It was nice to be able to get one,” she said. “I know that's been something that's been around my name for a while.”
VanDerveer was impressed.
“It was a great dunk. I was teasing her, I said, ‘I’ll remember this night for the rest of my life and I'll remember the dunk,'" she said. ”It's exciting. It gets our team going. It's really fun to see the players on our team be so excited for her."
Top of the rankings
Stanford, Arizona, Oregon and UCLA are all ranked in the top 11 of The AP poll this week. In addition to the Cardinal at No. 1, Arizona is No. 6, Oregon No. 7 (tied with Baylor) and UCLA No. 11.
Oregon State entered the week at No. 15, but back-to-back home losses to Utah and Oregon dropped the Beavers to No. 21.
Cougars finally play
Washington State was the last Pac-12 team to take the court, due to COVID-19 issues around the program, and the Cougars got off to a great start.
WSU routed rival Washington in their opener, winning for the third straight season at UW in a game they dominated from the start. The Cougars then defeated Idaho on Sunday and will host Oregon State on Saturday before a matchup with Oregon on Dec. 21.
Players of the week
Utah's Brynna Maxwell, thanks in part to a 34-point outburst in an upset of Oregon State, was named the Pac-12's player of the week on Monday. She was 10 of 15 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line in the win at OSU.
Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker had 20 points in her college debut, an upset of Washington, and helped the Cougars to a 2-0 start by averaging 24.5 points per game to win the conference's freshman of the week award.
