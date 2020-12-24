Slocum fitting in well at Arkansas

The numbers aren't as important as the team success.

“I'm going to do what I need to do,” Slocum said. “My goal is to win every night and I said that to someone one day I was like, I can have zero points and zero everything but as long as we win then my job is accomplished, my job is done. Because that's what I want to bring and that's what I bring to the program is let's win. And let's do it in great fashion. And so yeah I think my game fits well here.”

She has also fit in well with her new teammates.

“To bring that type of energy on to the floor is really fun for us and we like to play up and down, really fast paced, and she brings that at the two and the one spot,” senior Jailyn Mason said. “And you can never doubt experience. She's has experience in several different conferences now so it's really exciting to see what she brings us. But she's also willing to learn from us at every single point. … She works every day to be better and it's something that we all do and we just love having her with us.”

Making the NCAA tournament has always been a forgone conclusion for Slocum at Maryland and Oregon State, but that’s not the case yet for Arkansas, which was on the cusp last season until the tournament was canceled.