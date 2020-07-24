Wiese, Gulich reunite with the Los Angeles Sparks

“So we didn't want to get too excited and you sort of train your mind to think like worst case scenario sometimes because you don't want to get your hopes up.”

While that easily could have been the case, it soon became apparent after talks with the coaches and general manager that the Sparks indeed wanted to have Gulich — a 6-foot-5 center who showed her ability on both ends of the floor in college — as part of their plan going forward.

“Through those conversations she was able to realize, okay this is not just a pit stop, they see purpose with me within the organization,” Wiese said. “And so once she established that, we both could celebrate a little bit more and embrace it.”

The two weathered that storm as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that has thrown the entire world out of whack. Now they are in Florida and getting ready to — finally — open the WNBA season Saturday when the Sparks take on Gulich's former team, the Mercury, at noon in a game televised on ABC.

It’s been a whirlwind of sorts for Gulich, who capped her career at Oregon State by averaging 17.5 points and 9.2 rebounds a game in helping lead the Beavers to the Elite Eight as a senior.