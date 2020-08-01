Wiese, Gulich using WNBA platform to raise awareness for social injustice

While being that vulnerable came relatively easy for Wiese, it took some nudging from another former Oregon State teammate to begin to speak out on another social issue — racial injustice.

At the beginning of June, Gabby Hanson, who was in the same class as Wiese at OSU, challenged Wiese — “in a healthy and loving way,” she said — to use her platform once again.

“I was ashamed it took me so long to speak up on it,” Wiese admitted. “And I didn't really want to allow this reality in, because once you let it in it's so heavy and it becomes super real.

“But that's my privilege, to block it out and have the ability to block it out and I didn't want to do that anymore. So she allowed me, reminded me to … find ways to educate (myself) and become aware.”

From that moment Wiese had a desire to listen, learn and find ways to seek out as much information and knowledge on systemic racism and the social injustices that many people of color face today, and have in the past.

“It’s very overwhelming but I know for me with basketball as a vehicle, this is our form of expression,” Wiese said. “We have an amazing opportunity to not just put on T-shirts, but to really amplify our voices, make sure that people who don't have this platform are heard.