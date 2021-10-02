College roundup: OSU women place 4th at cross-country meet

The Oregon State women's cross country team finished fourth as a team with 123 points at the Charles Bowles Invite, hosted by Willamette on Saturday in Salem. Freshman Aleen Golla was the first Beaver to cross the finish line, placing seventh overall.

Golla clocked a 5K personal best of 18 minutes, 26.9 seconds. Redshirt freshman Emily Foote also posted a personal-best time of 18:54.9 to place 20th. Sophomore Libby Rinck stopped the clock at 18:55.5 to finish 21st.

Competing unattached, freshman Grace Rubio finished 28th with a time of 19:03.1.

The Beavers will be back in action Oct. 15 and 16, splitting the squad between Wisconsin's Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday and the Lewis & Clark Invitational in Portland on Saturday.

LBCC volleyball

Linn-Benton defeated Southwestern Oregon 3-0 in NWAC South Region volleyball action Friday night. Set scores were 25-11, 25-20 and 25-15.

The Roadrunners (16-2, 6-0), the top-ranked team in all NWAC regions, were scheduled to host Rogue on Saturday afternoon.

