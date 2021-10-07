Column: NCAA must address tournament inequities

The Oregon State head coach was with his team at the tournament site in San Antonio when a video of the women’s workout room was posted online by Sedona Prince of the University of Oregon. The video showed the room’s sole piece of equipment: a single set of weights. For contrast, Prince also included shots of the fully equipped workout room provided for the men’s tournament.

“That was the first time I ever had that conversation with my team: ‘How do you feel about this inequity that we’ve seen?’ I’ve never in my career had that conversation with my team about ‘The men are getting this and we’re getting this.’ Never. So when we were in the hotel room in San Antonio last year and everything was breaking and all hell was breaking loose, I said, ‘How are you guys feeling?’ It’s the first time I’ve ever had to ask that and they said, ‘It hurts. It hurts to see this,’” Rueck said. “That hurt me because these are athletes just like any other athletes. This is the highest level of our sport. They deserve everything any other athlete anywhere else would get or receive.”