Column: NCAA must address tournament inequities

Scott Rueck faced one of the most difficult moments of his coaching career last spring during the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
The Oregon State head coach was with his team at the tournament site in San Antonio when a video of the women’s workout room was posted online by Sedona Prince of the University of Oregon. The video showed the room’s sole piece of equipment: a single set of weights. For contrast, Prince also included shots of the fully equipped workout room provided for the men’s tournament.
The video led to a national discussion of the NCAA’s handling of the two tournaments.
“That was the first time I ever had that conversation with my team: ‘How do you feel about this inequity that we’ve seen?’ I’ve never in my career had that conversation with my team about ‘The men are getting this and we’re getting this.’ Never. So when we were in the hotel room in San Antonio last year and everything was breaking and all hell was breaking loose, I said, ‘How are you guys feeling?’ It’s the first time I’ve ever had to ask that and they said, ‘It hurts. It hurts to see this,’” Rueck said. “That hurt me because these are athletes just like any other athletes. This is the highest level of our sport. They deserve everything any other athlete anywhere else would get or receive.”
The conversation was frustrating for Rueck because he has spent his entire career working to ensure that his teams are not treated in a second-class manner. He spent 14 immensely successful years as the head coach at George Fox University and led the program to a Division III national championship in 2009. In his first 10 seasons at Oregon State he has led the Beavers to the NCAA tournament seven times, including the program’s first trip to the Final Four in 2016.
“My team has never felt like the JV, whether it’s here at Oregon State or it was at George Fox University for all those years,” Rueck said. ”I ask for everything there is to ask for to run a first-class program. We’ve been successful and I can’t say that we lack.”
The Prince video, however, clearly showed that the NCAA was not living up to its mandate to treat the men’s and women’s tournaments equally.
“The inequities were so blatant and embarrassing last year that certainly we’ve got some work to do,” Rueck said.
The NCAA authorized an investigation and a report was issued in August. It concluded that the NCAA prioritized the men’s tournament over all else:
“With respect to women’s basketball, the NCAA has not lived up to its stated commitment to ‘diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators.’”
One recommendation in the report made it clear how focused the NCAA has been on the men’s tournament. It recommends that both the men’s and women’s tournaments be allowed to use the phrase “March Madness” to publicize their event.
It is maddening that the women’s tournament was ever kept from using “March Madness” in its promotions. Did the NCAA really think the men’s tournament would be harmed? This prohibition seems petty and vindictive even for an organization with the track record of the NCAA.
The report also recommends that the women’s and men’s Final Four be held at the same location over the same weekend, at least on a trial basis.
“This will require careful planning and implementation, but in light of the structure of the NCAA’s existing broadcast and sponsorship contracts, it is the only realistic way to obtain the same or similar level of corporate sponsorship and promotional synergies at the women’s championship, which is essential to the student-athlete experience,” the report states.
Rueck would have to be convinced that this is the right approach. While acknowledging the obvious inequities which need to be addressed, he also said that when his squad went to the Final Four in 2016 it was a very positive experience.
“I felt like we were treated extremely well,” Rueck said.
His concern is that bringing together the two tournaments for the final weekend could make the problem worse.
“That is a thought that would need to be really developed. If we were to go to the same site, what would it look like? My initial response, and I’m someone who doesn’t love change, would be, ‘Let’s do our own thing and keep rolling like we have,’” Rueck said. “Would we feel like the JV if we were together with the men? I don’t know.”