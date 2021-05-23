Commentary: A swing and miss for NCAA softball committee

Mike Candrea has done and accomplished just about everything a person could in the world of softball.
So when Arizona’s coach speaks, it’s worth a listen.
Candrea was none-to-pleased with what he saw last Sunday night when the NCAA softball selection committee announced the field of 64 for this year's postseason tournament.
His Wildcats were one of four Pac-12 teams to receive top-16 seeds and had the chance to host regional games this weekend.
But the actual seeds of those teams were a bit perplexing. UCLA came in at No. 2 but there wasn’t another Pac-12 team in the top 10. Arizona came in at No. 11, Arizona State at No. 15 and Washington at No. 16.
The Huskies left the room they were gathered in last Sunday to watch the selection show when they saw they were No. 16 and didn’t even wait to see what teams were heading to Seattle.
I'm no softball expert for this year but even I was shocked.
I wasn't the only one.
“I wish I was in the room to hear the conversations, which makes it tough for me to say things, but I know our conference and I know our conference is much better than what it was shown today, and it irritates me,” Candrea said last Sunday night. “I kind of felt like Washington when they walked out. I thought that was probably the right thing to do at that time because it just doesn’t make sense.”
All season long, the Pac-12 had five teams ranked in the top 12-15 with Oregon the other team in that mix. In fact, five teams were in the top 12 of the final USA Today.coaches poll.
Sure, the rankings don't always equate over to the seedings, but wow.
The Huskies were second in the conference, and ranked No. 6, followed by Oregon (10), Arizona State (12) and Arizona (9).
“To be honest with you, I’m so disappointed,” UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez told ESPN. “In all the years of being a part of this, to have the Pac-12 disrespected to this level, I’m shocked. There were four to five teams that were in the top eight for the majority of the year, and we played each other, and we actually played more games to strengthen our schedule against each other. So I’m shocked and I’m very disappointed.”
It was pretty evident with the SEC receiving six of the top nine seeds and seven of the top 14 seeds that there was plenty of bias in the selection committee.
Missouri, which lost five of its last nine games, received the No. 8 seed, and LSU, the sixth-place team in the league, was at No. 7. The Tigers were No. 16 in the last coaches poll.
Wait, what?
I’m sure the committee says we look at this and that and this is how it shook out. It’s basically a non-answer, which is typical when it comes to the selection process for every sport.
Washington was No. 16 in the RPI so the Huskies belong there. OK, Kentucky, the No. 14 seed was at No. 18 in the RPI. Oregon was No. 15 in the RPI and the Ducks got hosed by being sent to No. 12 Texas — where former head coach Mike White is the Longhorns’ coach. Amazing how that happened, no?
As of Saturday morning, the conference had already laid a couple eggs with ASU already being eliminated and Oregon losing it's opener to Texas State. None of that changes the egregiousness of the selection committee's actions.
If you think this is just sour grapes from the Pac-12, Michigan coach Carol Hutchins, whose Wolverines won the Big Ten and went 36-6 overall but were not seeded and were sent to No. 16 Washington, was also frustrated by the selection committee.
"They disrespected our entire conference, and they have to give credence to all different areas of the country," Hutchins said. "And clearly, um, there's a little bias with at least one conference in particular. So I would say the NCAA committee, I'm not very pleased with at all."
Even Patty Gasso, coach of No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma, had to scratch her head over what she saw unfold on Sunday night.
“Some of the matchups throughout the entire tournament are mind boggling, just the worst I think I’ve seen since I’ve been doing this," she said, mentioning she was surprised the Sooners were the top seed. "No rhyme, no reason where you think, ‘OK, it looks like they used strength of schedule here, but they didn’t use strength of schedule with this team.
“And what they did with the Pac-12 is just — I don’t know. It’s just like unjust, unjust. It was all of them, with the exception of Arizona, which is still kind of a surprise to me. The first Pac-12 team that was seeded was UCLA. The next one was Arizona, and they finished fourth in their conference. You put the second-place finisher at 16, which is absolutely a disgrace and disrespect to Washington.”
Having the coach of the top seed make comments like that shows just how much of a poor job the committee did in the eyes of people who understand the sport better than most.
Candrea also took a shot at the Pac-12 and the lack of support, particularly on the conference’s television network.
“It is a conference of champions, but you can’t just sit on a conference of champions. We’ve got to do much more,” Candrea said. “When I turn on the SEC Network, they’ve got a show that looks like ESPN and they’ve got every highlight of every game going on in baseball and softball. I mean, it’s a big production and obviously that’s going to catch eyes.
“And unfortunately you turn on the Pac-12 Network right now and all you see is a bunch of replays of games that have already been done. And people are smart enough right now to know that because of social media. They’re pretty updated on things, and yeah it’s pretty prehistoric right now. We need to do something to fix it.”
While that may be true, the NCAA must do its part to fix the atrocities we have all witnessed in the past few months as well as historically. In this case, conferences shouldn’t have to have television networks to pump up their programs in the eyes of a committee.
Hopefully, with so many well-respected and veteran coaches speaking out, changes will be made for the future.
However, I won’t hold my breath.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of Mid-Valley Media. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/stevegress19.