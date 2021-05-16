Commentary: NCAA tone deaf again in women's golf fiasco

Anger.
Frustration.
Disbelief.
Tears.
Those were just some of the emotions and expressions that too many women’s golf players and coaches had to deal with on Wednesday morning when they were told, without much explanation, that they would not be given a chance to keep their season alive.
After waiting two-plus days to hit the links, they were informed the University Club course at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, regional was “playable” despite some recent wet weather in the area that, from photos, did hold a little water, but that it wasn’t “championship level.”
So instead of having a chance to compete for a trip to the national tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona — that tournament begins May 21 — 12 teams were unceremoniously sent home.
The top six teams — LSU, Ole Miss, Baylor, Oregon, Maryland and Alabama — were given a pass to the national event.
The No. 7 team that just missed out?
Yep, Oregon State.
The definition of “championship level” was never explained and NCAA Committee representative Brad Hurlbut, who made the announcement — standing on top of a couple steps looking down at the teams — said it was a “gut-wrenching” decision to make but quickly — and cowardly — walked away while one player yelled “thanks for ending our careers.”
For Oregon State that means that Nicole Schroeder and Mari Nishiura, who both returned for another season after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic to try and help the Beavers make it to nationals, have played their final rounds of competitive collegiate golf.
Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley struggled at times to wrap her head around the decision and how the situation reached this tipping point. While it had to be difficult, she took about as high of a road as she could under the circumstances.
“I think it's hard to say what's right and wrong but I'm watching my team be pretty devastated,” Shockley said on the Joe Beaver Show, a local sports call-in radio show. “I think it's just trying to figure out how to keep their spirits up and know that we've done a lot of good things and we will continue to do that and don't let this stop us.”
This most frustrating part has to be that the course was “playable” but that the powers that be deemed it not “championship level” playable. We don’t know what that means because those making the announcement turned their backs and walked away from players and coaches.
While it is true the NCAA has a rule that said the tournament had to end on Wednesday — and yes, playing just 18 holes is not an ideal way to determine who advances — it seems that after the year we have all gone through, those in charge could have found a way to make an exception and play at the very least 18 holes each Wednesday and Thursday to allow teams to earn it on the course. Shoot, why not stay until Friday even and make it 54 holes?
“I think a lot of us are like this is the year of this little thing called COVID, which we dealt with and changed and managed everything in a vastly different way, and why not now?” Shockley wondered. “When's the right time to change it? Well it seems like right now is a good time to extend it and let us play longer.”
And just how bad were the conditions? If the course was “playable,” they should have played. Nowhere does it say that the conditions must be pristine.
Could some wet conditions make it harder for the top-seeded teams to advance?
Certainly, but my goodness is that not what competition is all about?
I mean, let’s say a soccer pitch is a little muddy, will the NCAA say it’s “playable” but not “championship level” playable and award one team the win?
Could you imagine if this had happened in a baseball super regional? We are sorry but the higher seeded team gets a pass to the College World Series. How would that fly?
Former Oregon State baseball player Jack Anderson tweeted out Wednesday his memory of when the Beavers played in a regional in Dallas in 2015 and there was a fish in the outfield after the field flooded.
Oh, and how about the helicopter that was used to try to dry out the field so teams could play?
I guess we have our answer.
The NCAA has proven time and again that it cares very little about the “non-revenue” sports and women’s sports in general. Let’s not forget about the inequities that were well documented in the women’s basketball tournament.
It’s time to overahaul the leadership of the NCAA hierarchy and bring in people who will focus on making all of these circumstances fair. Nothing the organization does these days has anything to do with a better student-athlete experience. In fact, it’s almost as if the NCAA wants just the opposite.
All 18 teams in Baton Rouge deserved better. The NCAA must be better.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of Mid-Valley Media. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/stevegress19.