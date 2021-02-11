OSU cross-country: Beavers off to best start in school history amidst chaotic schedule

Louie Qunitana admits he had to check his ego at the door as he formulated a plan for how to approach this year’s intertwined track and field and cross-country seasons.
Quintana, Oregon State’s fourth-year head coach, has transformed the Beavers’ cross-country program from one that finished dead last at the conference meet in 2017, to a group that has cracked the top 25 in the latest national rankings.
But at a time when he and the Beavers’ athletes were ready to prove that they are capable of hanging with the west coast’s elite distance programs, they suddenly found themselves without a fall season after the NCAA elected to punt the national championship meet to March due to the pandemic.
For Quintana, that meant coming up with an unorthodox training program that was designed to help his distance runners peak in the winter. The Beavers took September off entirely, and are now in the middle of their training cycle. For a group of athletes who have habitually trained their entire lives to peak in November, the plan wasn’t initially met with enthusiasm.
“Other conferences were having a full cross country season this fall and competing,” Quintana said. “Some programs are doing time trials and posting stuff on their social media about how fast they’re running. It was really difficult for our women to just stay focused on the process of training … they were a little irritated by that. But my plan was that if we can do this right and make more steps positively in terms of our training in the fall, then we will be rewarded for it when it comes time to compete.”
So far, so good.
No. 21 Oregon State is ranked for the first time in school history, and finished ahead of perennial powerhouse Oregon at last week’s season-opening meet in Eugene. The Beavers have their sights set on reaching nationals for the second time ever and are embracing the wonky nature of the most chaotic schedule in NCAA history.
“I think this is a special group of athletes,” Quinatna said of his distance crew. “I was at Arizona State for 16 years and we had some women who were NCAA champions and eventual Olympians. But I don’t think I’ve ever had a team where the chemistry is this good. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve had so much success so quickly.”
Sorting through the parallel schedules of the NCAA cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track seasons can be a daunting task. The Pac-12’s cross country championship is March 5 in University Place, Washington, and the NCAA championship is March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. During a typical season, nationals are the third Saturday of November.
The indoor national championships run March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and the outdoor national championships are June 9-12 in Eugene — both around the time they would typically take place.
The condensed calendar has resulted in a headache for coaches around the country as they try to figure out how to best deploy their distance runners.
For Oregon State, that has meant forgoing the indoor schedule entirely and shifting their focus to cross-country and an earlier start to the outdoor season.
The Beavers will have an intrasquad meet next week, and a small contingent of distance runners will travel to Ames, Iowa, for an indoor race Friday, but that will be the extent of their indoor competitions this winter. With a roster that is extremely young — just 22 of Oregon State’s track athletes are upperclassmen — the idea is to have the athletes contending for a Pac-12 outdoor title in 2022.
“It’s pretty awesome to see just the elite level athletes we’re starting to develop here at Oregon State,” Quintana said. “It won’t be fully-reflected in the results yet — I think you’ll really see it come to fruition when we have a full year just doing everything normally. Come conference meet in May of 2022, I think you’ll see a completely different Oregon State team. A team that can possibly score 65, 75 points at the conference meet. That’s saying a lot when the school record is 23.5.”
In the meantime, though, they have a cross-country squad that is the best in program history and, Quintana believes, still a long way from reaching its full potential. At the Oregon Cross Country Invite at Lane Community College last weekend, the Beavers finished third as a team and well ahead of rival Oregon, marking their first ever recorded victory against the Ducks.
Sophomore Jessica Mitchell placed second, covering the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 51.2 seconds. Sophomore Megan Lowe took 10th in 17:14.7, and the Beavers finished with a team average time of 17:14.
If there was ever a good year for a darkhorse to sneak its way into the national championship meet, 2021 might be the perfect opportunity. The regional qualifying meets that typically decide which teams go to nationals have been canceled this year. Instead, a selection committee will decide the 31 teams that run at nationals in a somewhat subjective process.
That means a big day at the Pac-12 meet could help Oregon State reach nationals.
“Even though we ran really, really well last weekend, I think there’s a lot more from this team in the future,” Quintana said. “When we get to Pac-12’s March 5, we’ll be ready to take our crack at it.”
