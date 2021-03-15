OSU cross-country: Beavers place 16th at NCAA meet

Oregon State's 23rd-ranked cross-country team capped an historic season with the best team finish in program history — 16th (375 points) — at the 2021 NCAA Championships on Monday morning at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Kaylee Mitchell and Batya Beard both earned All-American honors for placing in the top 40.

"We executed a terrific plan today," coach Louie Quintana said. "This was a very tough course and we really rose to the occasion. Two All Americans in Kaylee and Batya is amazing."

How far have the Beavers come under Quintana, who took over in 2017?

"In 2017 we were 13th in the West Region with 392 points," Quintana said. "Now we are 16th in the NCAA scoring 375 points. The future is great for this team and program."

No. 2 BYU (96) claimed the team title, followed by fifth-ranked NC State (161) and fourth-ranked Stanford (207).

It was another strong showing for Mitchell, posting the highest individual finish in program history as she came in 20th with a time of 20 minutes, 38.5 seconds.

Beard ran to a 37th-place finish after finishing the 6K in 20:57.7.