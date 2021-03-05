OSU cross-country: Beavers set program record with fourth-place finish at Pac-12s

UNIVERSITY PARK, Wash. — The 24th-ranked Oregon State cross-country team finished fourth with 100 team points at the 2021 Pac-12 Cross Country Championships on Friday morning at Chambers Creek Park.

The fourth-place finish is the best in program history at the event, topping the previous best of sixth-place (173 points) in 2018.

“Today was the best cross-country race in school history,” coach Louie Quintana said. “We scored 100 points and finished fourth, both school records. It was a great day in very difficult conditions. We were only 15 points behind No. 12 Washington and I feel that should get us into nationals, but we will see.

“Our team was amazing. Kaylee Mitchell, wow. What a day for her. Batya Beard was incredible, the race of her life. Today was huge for us.”

No. 5 Stanford took the team title with 30 points, followed by No. 6 Colorado (50) and No. 12 Washington (85) to round out the top three.

Mitchell paced the Beavers as she recorded the best individual finish, taking seventh in a time of 19 minutes, 39.4 seconds.

Beard registered a top-20 finish with a time of 20:06.8 to claim 19th.