OSU cross-country: Mitchell qualifies for NCAA championships

Oregon State redshirt sophomore Kaylee Mitchell punched her ticket to the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Friday, finishing 12th at the NCAA West Regional, hosted by Sacramento State.

Mitchell and fellow redshirt sophomore Grace Fetherstonhaugh, who placed 14th, each earned All-Region recognition. The Beavers finished seventh in the team standings with 206 points.

"I thought we were really, really good. We were only a handful of points from the top five. We had two All-Region runners for the first time ever and Kaylee is getting through to nationals, so that's great as a team," said head coach Louie Quintana.

Mitchell posted a personal-best 6K time of 20 minutes, 15.8 seconds. Her 12th-place finish tied the highest individual finish at the NCAA West Regional meet by a Beaver, matching Juliana Mount in 2018. Fetherstonhaugh crossed the finish line with a personal-best time of 20:17.6.

Senior Audrey Lookner placed 55th (21:02.6) and Mari Friedman finished 58th (21:06.4). Christina Geisler posted a personal-best time of 21:12.7 to place 67th.

Mitchell will compete at the NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Nov. 20.

