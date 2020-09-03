2000 flashback: Awful, yes, but let's not panic

“I think we can be a good team, but we can’t afford to play like that.”

Sure it was awful. As quarterback Jonathan Smith readily admitted, he had a terrible day, and in Erickson’s offense when his position is ailing almost everyone else catches the bug.

Like most of you, I thought the Beavers’ days of struggling against even high-as-a-kite Division I-AA programs were long gone. Apparently they’re not, especially if OSU just decides to mail it in.

“My hat goes off to them, by far.” Maurer said. “I-AA school that had to take a 10-hour bus ride down here. They didn’t get to fly, they didn’t get pampered like the way we usually do, and they came down and played their hearts out.

“They weren’t intimidated by a Pac-10 team.”

And when you throw in a November-like rainstorm, such games are just plain miserable to endure, even if you’re high and dry in the press box.

But remember, win and advance.

Erickson began his fifth decade on a college sideline Saturday. If anything has been drilled into his head since he started this coach-for-pay gig at Fresno State in 1969, it’s that the ultimate objective is to leave the stadium with at least one more point than the other guys.