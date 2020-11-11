2000 flashback: Beavers bear down in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Oregon State defense looked at the words "Bear Down" painted on the Arizona Stadium turf and took them to heart Saturday night.
The OSU defense held Arizona without a touchdown for the first time since 1994 and limited the Wildcats to 158 total yards in a 33-9 victory that sets up a possible showdown next week against first-place Oregon that will partially determine the Pacific-10 Conference's Rose Bowl entrant.
"That was the key to the win, was how well we played on defense," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said of the defense. "I felt going into the game all week that we had to dominate on defense because you're going to have to pick and choose to get your plays against them on offense because they're so good on defense."
LaDairis Jackson led OSU with three sacks and harassed UA quarterback Ortege Jenkins on every opportunity.
"LaDairis was outstanding," Erickson said. "Our two ends, LaDairis and DeLawrence (Grant) together are about as good as there are in our league and they both played well, but LaDairis had an outstanding game. Three sacks, I mean what can you say, that's a tremendous effort by him."
The Beavers (9-1, 6-1 Pac-10) finished with 304 total yards. Jonathan Smith completed 17 passes for 231 yards and Chad Johnson had seven receptions for 109 yards and one score.
"(Johnson) is spectacular," Smith said. "They played some zone defense and started to roll him, so he was able to get open and make some things happen. He presents a lot of problems for people. He has been great this year, and he was again tonight."
Ryan Cesca hit his fourth field goal of the game from 30 yards out with 6:40 left to give OSU a 33-9 lead.
The Beavers sputtered in the third quarter, going three-and-out on their first two drives.
While the Beavers were coming up empty, the Wildcats were whittling away at the OSU lead with two field goals by Sean Keel to pull within 23-9.
Arizona intercepted a Smith pass and was marching for what looked to be at least another field goal when things went awry.
Jenkins dropped back to pass and was chased out of the pocket by Jackson, who managed to get one of Jenkins' shoes this time and Jenkins was eventually run down by Tevita Moala.
Jenkins stayed on the turf for several minutes with an injury (he later returned), and the Wildcats were forced to go with backup Jason Johnson. On third-and-seven from the OSU 33, Johnson immediately hit tight end Brandon Manumaleuna for six yards. The Wildcats went on fourth down, but the center snapped the ball early and Johnson took a knee.
"We tried to freeze them on fourth down," Arizona coach Dick Tomey said. "They jumped, and instead of diving for the first down, (Johnson) took a knee. That is just inexperience."
The Beavers took advantage by driving 73 yards on eight plays and finishing with a 21-yard scamper by Ken Simonton.
Simonton slipped out of the grasp of Wildcats' defensive tackle Keoni Fraser, followed a pancake block by Mitch White and sprinted 21 yards down the sideline to give the Beavers a 30-9 lead, which would be more than enough on this night.
Smith finished the first quarter with seven completions on nine throws for 100 yards in the first half and rolled into halftime with 188 yards on 12 of 21 throws and one score. Smith was helped on more than one occasion by receivers Johnson and Robert Prescott.
The Beavers held a 23-3 halftime lead, scoring 17 points in the second quarter. Patrick McCall capped the first drive of the second with a 1-yard run after OSU had taken over at the Arizona 41 following a 16-yard punt by Chris Palic.
Oregon State held UA to three-and-out on the next possession and the Wildcats went with a new punter, Ramey Peru. Peru fared just a tad better than Palic, knocking a low, short 36-yarder which rolled well enough to move the Beavers into UA territory at the 47.
The Beavers faced a third-and-14 after defensive end Joe Tafoya sacked Smith on second down. But Smith hooked up with Prescott, who made the catch while slipping to the turf for a 19-yard gain. Smith then went to Johnson for 10, nimbly avoiding a sack to make the throw. After an incomplete pass and a Simonton run for two yards to the 26, OSU was again faced with a third-down play. Smith lined up in the shotgun and just managed to grab a high snap, then turned and tossed a liner that hit Johnson in stride in the end zone. Cesca's extra point made it 20-3.
"It was big because the ball was snapped over his head," Erickson said. "I don't even know how he got the darn thing and threw it in the end zone."
Cesca nailed his third field goal of the game from 31 yards out to push the lead to 23-3 with 2:16 left in the half. Cesca hit from 23 and 44 yards in the first quarter to put the Beavers up 6-3 after one.
The Beavers finished the half with 190 total yards, 188 coming through the air. Simonton was held to just 1 yard on eight attempts, and the Beavers had 2 yards rushing on 20 carries. Yet the Wildcats weren't faring much better, running for 29 on 17 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Beavers kept pressure on Jenkins in the first half. The Beavers sacked him four times, two by Jackson, and forced him to scramble out of the pocket several times. Jenkins managed to complete 2 of 8 passes for 35 yards.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
