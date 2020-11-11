2000 flashback: Beavers bear down in Arizona

The Beavers took advantage by driving 73 yards on eight plays and finishing with a 21-yard scamper by Ken Simonton.

Simonton slipped out of the grasp of Wildcats' defensive tackle Keoni Fraser, followed a pancake block by Mitch White and sprinted 21 yards down the sideline to give the Beavers a 30-9 lead, which would be more than enough on this night.

Smith finished the first quarter with seven completions on nine throws for 100 yards in the first half and rolled into halftime with 188 yards on 12 of 21 throws and one score. Smith was helped on more than one occasion by receivers Johnson and Robert Prescott.

The Beavers held a 23-3 halftime lead, scoring 17 points in the second quarter. Patrick McCall capped the first drive of the second with a 1-yard run after OSU had taken over at the Arizona 41 following a 16-yard punt by Chris Palic.

Oregon State held UA to three-and-out on the next possession and the Wildcats went with a new punter, Ramey Peru. Peru fared just a tad better than Palic, knocking a low, short 36-yarder which rolled well enough to move the Beavers into UA territory at the 47.