2000 flashback: Beavers enjoy dream year

It was a year that Oregon State fans will remember. And they should.

But a dream season? No way.

The Beavers went 7-5, not 9-2, 10-1 or 11-0. Not to mention the team lost just about every big game it played aside from the one to give them six wins.

The Beavers lost to perennial Pac-10 winners Washington and Southern California in bumbling fashion, finished the regular season by falling 25-14 in the Civil War when the Ducks sacked Jonathan Smith six times and held the Beavers to 64 yards rushing and then fell to Hawaii in t he O’ahu Bowl.

You want to hear about a dream season? Just ask the Washington State fans who followed their Cougars to the 1997 Rose Bowl. Or take a nice drive 40 miles south of Corvallis and look up the Duck fans who made the trip to Pasadena with their team in 1995.

Or better yet, just take a look around Corvallis today.

The Beavers completed a 10-1 season by winning the Civil War 23-13 on Saturday in Reser Stadium. Not only did the win knock Oregon out of the Rose Bowl, it gave OSU a share of the Pac-10 title with the Ducks and Washington.

The game was hyped throughout the country and was considered to be right up there with Florida State-Florida in importance.