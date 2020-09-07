2000 flashback: Beavers focused on themselves

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State football team has had just a few days to prepare for the everything-and-the-kitchen sink defense that New Mexico will throw at it tonight.

The offensive line has been busy studying the Lobos' blitz schemes and watching plenty of film.

Yet if the Beavers want to walk out of University Stadium with a 2-0 record, they need to take care of themselves.

“I think the biggest deal for us is just making sure we play at the level we’re capable of playing at,” OSU receiver Seth Trimmer said. “Not so much worrying about what they do, but worrying about what we do. The coaches have put a lot of emphasis on the tempo of practice and the speed at which we played.

“We know that we’re a good team. We’ve got a lot of guys with some great talent and great abilities and if we come out and play like we can play, it doesn’t matter that much who lines up against us.”

Trimmer said the Beavers are acutely aware of their near-miss in the Eastern Washington game, a 21-19 win. They hit the practice field this week ready to play, he said.