2000 flashback: Beavers hoping for return to Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. — The Rose Bowl.
Not a bad place for a football game.
Nestled in the Arroyo Seco, a little valley in Pasadena, the stadium sits like an overgrown cereal bowl, palm trees peeking over the brim.
A golf course winds along one side of the building, providing a perfect area for pregame picnicking.
Inside, blue and gold banners are plastered across the face of the press box. Two roses are in permanent bloom next to one scoreboard.
The field is actually below ground, surrounded by 94,000 seats forming a nice bowl shape.
If you’re passing by in the evening, you can see the stadium’s name in lights complete with two very big bright red roses.
On Saturday, Oregon State visited the Rose Bowl and looked quite at home in the 78-year-old structure, taking a wild 44-38 win over UCLA.
The Beavers won despite giving up an interception return for a touchdown. They won even though star running back Ken Simonton coughed up two fumbles, one coming deep in UCLA territory.
They won after having a punt return for a touchdown called back for holding. The Beavers won because for each of those setbacks they had an answer.
And a little luck thrown in.
When Jonathan Smith had his pass batted and returned for a score, the Beavers came right back with a bounce of their own. Smith hit Marty Maurer with a short pass. Maurer was hit immediately and the ball popped right to Robert Prescott, who had an easy 50-yard stroll to the end zone.
Leading 37-31 with about two minutes left in the game, the Beavers found themselves backed up to their own 8. Smith was sacked on third down and fumbled the ball away.
The game was UCLA’s, right?
Not so fast. A flag had dropped. False start on OSU before the play.
While the Bruins had a very strong game offensively, rolling up 435 yards, including a 363-yard passing performance by Cory Paus, the Beavers quite simply went nuts.
Patrick McCall and Simonton combined for 253 yards rushing and McCall had a 66-yard score that all but clinched the win.
Smith completed 23 of 37 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Chad Johnson and Prescott both went over 100 yards.
The Beavers finished with 694 yards of total offense and nearly 400 came in the second half.
Down by 10 four times, they needed all of those yards. The outcome looked especially grim when the Bruins took a 31-21 lead at the beginning of the fourth.
But instead of packing their bags and returning to Corvallis with their second loss of the season, the Beavers scored 23 straight points and left with a win.
Don’t get me wrong, this isn’t the best game the Beavers have ever played. The defense stunk at times and the offense had those bumbles.
But they survived on a field that Alabama and Michigan couldn’t win on earlier this season.
The Beavers seem to have that mental edge that all elite teams enjoy. No matter what falls into their lap, they refuse to believe that they are going to walk off the field on the short end of the score.
Nice stadium, that Rose Bowl.
And the Beavers, well, they just might be making another trip there someday soon.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
