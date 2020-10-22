2000 flashback: Beavers hoping for return to Pasadena

And a little luck thrown in.

When Jonathan Smith had his pass batted and returned for a score, the Beavers came right back with a bounce of their own. Smith hit Marty Maurer with a short pass. Maurer was hit immediately and the ball popped right to Robert Prescott, who had an easy 50-yard stroll to the end zone.

Leading 37-31 with about two minutes left in the game, the Beavers found themselves backed up to their own 8. Smith was sacked on third down and fumbled the ball away.

The game was UCLA’s, right?

Not so fast. A flag had dropped. False start on OSU before the play.

While the Bruins had a very strong game offensively, rolling up 435 yards, including a 363-yard passing performance by Cory Paus, the Beavers quite simply went nuts.

Patrick McCall and Simonton combined for 253 yards rushing and McCall had a 66-yard score that all but clinched the win.

Smith completed 23 of 37 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Receivers Chad Johnson and Prescott both went over 100 yards.

The Beavers finished with 694 yards of total offense and nearly 400 came in the second half.